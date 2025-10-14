HistoIndex to debut FibroSIGHT™ Plus and showcase latest scientific findings at AASLD The Liver Meeting® 2025

SINGAPORE, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HistoIndex, a pioneering leader in digital pathology solutions for chronic liver disease, is returning to The Liver Meeting® (TLM) 2025, hosted by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD). The conference, which brings together leading scientists, clinicians, and industry experts in hepatology, will be held from November 7th to 11th, in Washington D.C.

This year marks a significant milestone for HistoIndex as the company expands its services from clinical trials and research, to clinical diagnostics for Metabolic Dysfunction–Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH). Highlight of this new phase is the launch of FibroSIGHT™ Plus, a Laboratory Developed Test (LDT), provided for clinical use from a CLIA-accredited laboratory in the US. FibroSIGHT™ Plus will be used to deliver enhanced diagnostics with quantitative liver fibrosis assessment for better patient management in the rapidly evolving field of MASH therapeutics. "We're excited to bring the same standardization and fine-grained resolution of fibrosis measurements that enabled many therapeutic insights in MASH clinical trials, into everyday clinical care - enabling more precise liver diagnostics and better outcomes for MASH patients." said Dr. Yukti Choudhury, PhD - Chief Development Officer at HistoIndex.

Furthermore, HistoIndex maintains a strong scientific presence at TLM 2025, showcasing 1 oral and 10 poster presentations (including 2 posters of distinction and 1 late-breaking poster) that underscore the growing impact of its digital pathology technology platform across diverse liver diseases and therapeutic contexts.

HistoIndex's scientific highlights for TLM 2025

Two Posters of Distinction showcasing improved fibrosis detection in advanced MASH fibrosis and cirrhosis from two separate drug trials. These findings demonstrate the ability of HistoIndex's platform to assess treatment effect in the greatest unmet need of MASH, namely advanced fibrosis and cirrhosis.





An oral presentation with a focus on one of the first applications of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based biopsy analysis in an alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD) drug trial, expanding the utility of our qFibrosis® technology beyond MASH.





A late-breaking poster discussing the use of digital pathology and AI-based analysis in assessing quantitatively the reduction of fibrosis and septa area in participants with compensated cirrhosis due to MASH from the SYMMETRY Phase 2b trial.





discussing the use of digital pathology and AI-based analysis in assessing quantitatively the reduction of fibrosis and septa area in participants with compensated cirrhosis due to MASH from the SYMMETRY Phase 2b trial. New data will also be presented on the development of AI-based tools for inflammation assessment, microvasculature quantification in MASH portal hypertension, and characterization of fibrosis distribution in preclinical MASH-associated liver cancer models.

Highlighting the significance of this year's presentations, Dr. Dean Tai, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at HistoIndex, commented: "Our work at AASLD 2025 shows how our technology advances AI-based digital pathology assessments in liver disease and beyond. From detecting nuanced treatment effects in advanced MASH fibrosis and cirrhosis to continuing to expand into AATD, inflammation, vascular assessment, and MASH-HCC models, these studies highlight the wide clinical applications of our technology."

HistoIndex Oral and Poster Presentations

Oral Presentation | Sunday, November 9th | 9:15AM to 9:30AM

Title: Artificial intelligence-based qFibrosis analysis correlates with changes in histological features in alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-associated liver disease following treatment with fazirsiran



Presenter: Kay Washington



Publication number: 0074

Poster Session I | Friday, November 7th | 8:00AM – 5:00PM

Title: Increased hepatic microarteries and collagen deposition in acinar zone 1 are associated with clinically significant portal hypertension caused by metabolic associated steatotic liver disease



Presenter: Zhengxin Li



Publication number: 1460





Title: Zonal dynamics of fibrosis progression and regression in a murine MASLD-HCC model using AI-Based collagen and steatosis analysis
Presenter: Yuyun Song



Presenter: Yuyun Song



Publication number: 1093

Poster Session II | Saturday, November 8th | 8:00AM – 5:00PM

Title : Zone-specific fibrosis reductions induced by pegozafermin over 24 weeks are similar in non-cirrhotic (F2/F3) and cirrhotic (F4) MASH (Poster of Distinction)



Presenter: Quentin Anstee



Publication Number: 2020





Title: Impact of PNPLA3 p.I148M variant on qFibrosis-based liver fibrosis features in MASLD biopsies in the Milan Biobank cohort
Presenter: Luca Valenti
Publication Number: 2054



Presenter: Luca Valenti



Publication Number: 2054





Title: Second harmonic generated imaging with qFibrosis provides quantitative information on fibrosis severity and predicts the future course of fibrosis in metabolic dysfunction associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD)
Presenter: David Kleiner
Publication Number: 2086



Presenter: David Kleiner



Publication Number: 2086





Title: Development and Validation of qInflammation: An AI-Driven Digital Pathology Algorithm for Differentiating Portal and Lobular Inflammation in Metabolic-Associated Steatohepatitis
Presenter: Yayun Ren
Publication number: 2027



Presenter: Yayun Ren



Publication number: 2027





Title: AI-assisted digital pathology unveils patient heterogeneity in the antifibrotic response following bariatric surgery
Presenter: Vlad Ratziu
Publication number: 2131



Presenter: Vlad Ratziu



Publication number: 2131

Late Breaking Posters | Saturday, November 8th | 8:00AM – 5:00PM

Title: Efruxifermin reduced fibrosis and septa area by quantitative digital pathology in participants with compensated cirrhosis due to MASH: Results from the 96-week, placebo-controlled, phase 2b SYMMETRY trial



Presenter: Mary E. Rinella



Publication Number: 5024

Poster Session IV | Monday, November 10th | 8:00AM – 5:00PM

MASLD/MASH – Therapeutics Session: New Agents and Approved/Available Agents ("4001-4103")

Title: Denifanstat elicited a significant ≥2-stage improvement in fibrosis in F3 MASH patients, and improved liver fibrosis and biomarkers in qFibrosis stage 4 MASH patients: secondary analysis of phase 2b FASCINATE-2 study (Poster of Distinction)



Presenter: Rohit Loomba





Title: Combination therapy in Metabolic Dysfunction – associated Steatohepatitis: GLP-1R Agonist with others
Presenter: Li Hui



Presenter: Li Hui

HistoIndex Breakfast Meeting

In addition to the scientific sessions, HistoIndex will be hosting its signature breakfast meeting event on November 8th (Saturday), spotlighting its multi-institutional collaboration with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), where stain-free Second Harmonic Generation (SHG) and AI analytics are being applied to the NASH-CRN cohort to enable identification of fibrosis trajectories. To secure a slot at the HistoIndex Breakfast Meeting, register here .

HistoIndex Dinner Reception (Clinical Diagnostics Event)

To mark its expansion into clinical diagnostics and the launch of its LDT, FibroSIGHT™ Plus, HistoIndex will also host a dedicated dinner event highlighting its services for MASH routine clinical care.

The program, titled "Latest Advancements in MASH Diagnostics: AI-driven Fibrosis Assessment" will introduce FibroSIGHT™ Plus – a clinical testing solution offering AI-based quantitative analysis for fibrosis assessment, that has been developed to address unmet clinical needs in the appropriate selection of MASH patients for treatment and for treatment response detection.

Special guest speaker Dr. Naim Alkhouri, MD, FAASLD - Chief Academic Officer at Summit Clinical Research and the Director of the Steatotic Liver Disease Program at the Clinical Research Institute of Ohio - will be presenting new data from a study that compares quantitative AI-based analysis to pathologists' assessment of fibrosis. These new findings will be placed in the context of limitations of NITs and standard pathology in identifying target populations for MASH treatment and its potential impact on patient management.

The event is tailored for hepatologists and gastroenterologists. Clinicians are invited to register early here , as seats for this event are limited.

Visit HistoIndex at Booth #645

HistoIndex will be exhibiting at TLM 2025 at Booth #645, unveiling a vibrant and expanded showcase that features the launch of FibroSIGHT™ Plus. Attendees are encouraged to visit the booth and explore how HistoIndex's technology is redefining liver fibrosis assessment with AI-powered precision.

The Company's team of experts will be available to provide detailed information, address inquiries, and explore potential collaborations.

For more information about HistoIndex's participation in TLM 2025, please visit www.histoindex.com.

About HistoIndex

Founded in 2010, HistoIndex pioneers in stain-free, fully automated imaging solutions for visualizing and quantifying fibrosis in biological tissues. By combining cutting-edge biophotonic technology with AI-based analysis, HistoIndex provides innovative tools to improve the assessment of fibrosis changes and drug efficacy. The Company's breakthrough digital pathology solutions are accelerating research, expediting pharmaceutical drug development, and transforming medical standards.

