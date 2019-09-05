Histologics Cervical Brush Biopsy Imparts Immune Response

Dr. Sitelman stated, "This study enhances the correlation of pathology findings under the microscope with clinical care and follow up."

Dr. Lonky remarked, "Clinicians want to find true cervical cancer precursors at an early treatable stage, known to be caused by infection with the Human Papilloma Virus. We realize not all precursors advance because of the protection of a woman's immune system. This early microscopic observation of a robust immune response following frictional brush biopsy of the cervix should lead to more studies that evaluate whether pre-cancerous lesions regress from abnormal to normal over time following such biopsies, when compared with traditional sharp biopsies done with stainless steel tools."

Dr. Sitelman added, "Ultimately, with earlier diagnosis of precancerous dysplasia and additional understanding of the immune response, the potential to maximize patient care and decrease progression to invasive malignancy will be achieved."

Histologics LLC, manufacturer of the patented Kylon® brush technology, is dedicated to providing research-proven compassionate alternatives to tissue biopsy using frictional instead of sharp incisional removal of tissue from mucosal and body surfaces.

This use recently expanded from use in women's health to use on tissue sampling and debridement of skin surface wounds.

