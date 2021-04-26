Histology And Cytology Market Size Worth $37.7 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global histology and cytology market size is expected to reach USD 37.7 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2021 to 2028. The factors contributing to market growth include increasing incidence of cancer, development of advanced tools for early disease diagnosis, implementation of immunohistochemistry, and innovation in microscopy.

Key suggestions from the report:

The cytology segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to continue the trend in the forecast period owing to the integration of computational analytical tools for advancing cytology system

The histology is expected to witness gradual growth from 2021 to 2028 owing to moderate innovation in histological systems

The consumables and reagents segment dominated the market, attributed to the expanding portfolios of the entities operating in the consumable market space

The instruments and analysis software system segment is expected to witness a substantial CAGR from 2021 to 2028, attributed to the steep increase in the demand for automated histology instruments

The cervical cancer segment represented the majority of the market in 2020 owing to the increasing application of the Pap test in the early diagnosis of cervical cancer

Institutes are integrating computer algorithm for improving the accuracy and efficiency of cervical cancer screening

For instance, in June 2020 , an NIH study integrated a computer algorithm with cytology (Pap test) for increasing the efficiency of cervical cancer screening. The new approach involves an AI platform for dual-stain evaluation

The other cancers segment is expected to witness a lucrative growth rate of 18.0% owing to increasing diagnosis of various cancers such as pancreatic cancer and bladder cancer with histopathology and cytopathology

The drug discovery and designing segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020 owing to the growing importance of cytopathology in disease understanding, further aimed at rapid drug development

North America accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020, owing to the prevalence of cancer, presence of key players, and developed healthcare infrastructure

Read 150 page research report with ToC on "Histology And Cytology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type Of Examination (Histology, Cytology), By Product, By Application (Drug Discovery & Designing, Research), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/histology-and-cytology-market

In addition, organizations are collaborating for the standardization of cytopathology across the world, which is driving the market. For instance, in May 2020, International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) entered in collaboration with The International Academy of Cytology (IAC) for publishing a series of cytopathology reporting systems, for presenting an international approach that can be used for cytopathology of different body sites. The two organizations are engaged in the expansion and development of internationally recognized diagnostic reports for cancer and other precancerous disorders worldwide.

Moreover, companies are launching new and automated instruments for cytology which can be further attributed to the market growth. For instance, ELITechGroup Inc., in March 2020, launched Aerospray Cytology Slide Stainer Cytocentrifuge. It helps in the automation of the staining and preparation of specimens that are used in liquid-based cytology for facilitating the investigation of a collection of cell differentiation by using Papanicolaou staining techniques.

COVID-19 has become a catalyst for changing traditional pathology workflows with the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digitalization solutions. During the pandemic, these tools have helped and continue to assist in remote reviewing of pathological cases hence preventing delay in patient care. Companies have reported the increasing adoption of digital pathology solutions post COVID-19.

Grand View Research has segmented the global histology and cytology market based on examination, product, application, and region:

Histology & Cytology Type Of Examination Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Histology



By Technique





Microscopy







Immunohistochemistry







Molecular pathology







Cryostat & Microtomy



Cytology



By Technique





Microscopy







Immunohistochemistry







Molecular pathology







Cryostat & Microtomy





By Application





Breast Cancer







Cervical Cancer







Bladder Cancer







Lung Cancer







Other Cancer

Histology & Cytology Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Instruments and Analysis Software System



Consumable and Reagents

Histology & Cytology Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Drug Discovery & Designing



Clinical Diagnostics



Research

Histology & Cytology Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





Japan



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa



South Africa

List of Key Players of Histology And Cytology Market

Hologic, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Abbott

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Danaher

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Sysmex Corporation

Trivitron Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

