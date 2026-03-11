Historic 2026 National Speech & Debate Tournament to be held in Richmond, Virginia

"Our mission is to create better citizens, better thinkers, and better leaders who are equipped to navigate the challenges of the 21st century," said J. Scott Wunn, Executive Director of the NSDA. "From Supreme Court justices to acclaimed actors, nationally recognized journalists, best-selling authors, media personalities, scientific leaders, and educators, speech and debate alumni are shaping the world. We can't wait to bring the next generation of innovative thinkers and leaders to Richmond to share their unique perspectives and ideas with the world."

Speech and debate is a critical activity that underpins all educational goals. Studies show that students who participate in speech and debate experience a number of academic benefits including: increased communication skills, reading test scores, analytic thinking, and higher self-esteem. The skills learned through speech and debate will impact students years after graduation.

"Speech and debate events are more than competitions," said Aimee Rogstad Guidera, former Virginia Secretary of Education and Resident Fellow at The Institute of Politics at Harvard Kennedy School. "They are powerful vehicles for learning, cultivating the habits of mind and character that define an excellent education."

During this divisive time in our society, speech and debate is more important than ever. This year, student debaters will tackle challenging topics and national controversies such as presidential executive orders, land rewilding, national service requirements, developing the Arctic region, lawful access to encrypted communications, and more. National Tournament topics will be released in May.

"By requiring students to debate both sides of a topic, they learn to empathize with alternative viewpoints," said Wunn. "This exposure to diverse perspectives not only strengthens our community but deepens their understanding of complex issues facing our world today."

The 2026 National Tournament will coincide with celebrations for America's 250th birthday. The U.S. Semiquincentennial celebrates the nation's founding through the power of words and ideas—the same principles at the heart of speech and debate. Celebrations will be held regionally in Richmond and throughout the week of the tournament.

"Our city has long been an example of inspiring change through public discourse and debate," said Richmond Mayor, Dr. Danny Avula. "We are thrilled to introduce thousands of the nation's brightest young leaders to the rich history and culture of Richmond this June. We know Richmond will continue to inspire our visitors to ignite change through the power of their voices."

To mark this milestone, the NSDA is proud to partner with The Richmond Forum, which has a strong history of hosting some of the most thought-provoking, influential speakers from across the globe. (To learn more about the Association's partnership with The Richmond Forum, watch this announcement video .)

For 100 years, the National Speech & Debate Association has been the nation's leading organization for speech and debate. To continue fostering the next generation of leaders, the NSDA has launched the National Speech and Debate Initiative, expanding access to programs nationwide with a goal of doubling student enrollment by 2030.

"We believe all students should have a well-rounded education with access to the benefits of speech and debate so they can thrive," said Wunn.

Last week, the NSDA and thousands of students, teachers, and coaches across the country celebrated the positive impact of this activity on National Speech & Debate Education Day, March 6th. The US Senate has passed this resolution with bi-partisan support since 2016.

Learn more about the NSDA and the National Speech & Debate Tournament at www.speechanddebate.org .

