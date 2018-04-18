Historic B-47E Stratojet to Receive Restoration at the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History has launched an ambitious campaign through Indiegogo – a funding platform for creative projects, directly supported by individuals who pledge money – April 13 through May 13, 2018, to fund the restoration of the museum's iconic B-47E Stratojet.

New Mexico's only Boeing B-47E Stratojet, serial number 53-2280, one of only 23 surviving B-47 airplanes in existence, will be the focus of a special initiative within "Operation Preservation" – a multi-year campaign to repaint and refurbish the iconic airplanes in the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History's nine-acre outdoor exhibit area, Heritage Park.

The B-47 Stratojet, with a wingspan of 116 feet, was a long-range, six-engine, jet-powered strategic bomber designed to fly at high subsonic speeds and at high altitudes to avoid enemy interception. The B-47's mission was primarily to deliver nuclear ordnance on designated targets. With its engines carried in pods under the swept wing, the B-47 was a major innovation in post-World War II combat jet design and helped lead to modern jet airliners.

"Our B-47E is an example of the world's first swept wing jet-powered aircraft and the innovations that were created when it was invented are still with us," said Jim Walther, Museum Executive Director. "The B-47 represents the early jet age and the higher alert of our world during the cold war. It is with great excitement we move forward with this huge restoration."

This will be the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History's fourth crowd-funding campaign, as the museum successfully raised – through Indiegogo and individual donations that came directly to the museum – over $200,000 on the restoration initiatives for the B-29 Superfortress, the B-52B Stratofortress, and the combined initiative for the F-105D Thunderchief and the A-7 Corsair II.

The total restoration cost for this airplane is expected to be $110,000. A little less than half will be paid by this Indiegogo project. If this campaign reaches its goal in the allotted time of one month, the museum will be able to purchase paint and primer, prepare the surface of the aircraft and then paint the fuselage and wings. The crowd-funding campaign for the B-47 will run April 13 through May 13, 2018.

Restoration of the B-47E Stratojet is scheduled to begin in April of 2018 under the supervision of Brigadier General (Ret.) Jay Bledsoe, Restoration Project Manager, with help from museum staff and volunteers and will be funded by a multi-program effort to engage supporters and entities with personal ties to the museum and the historic aircraft. Completion of this outdoor exhibit for visitor viewing will take place in the fall of 2018, as will the dedication ceremony for the restored aircraft.

Contributions to the B-47E Stratojet are tax-deductible and can be made online at nuclearmuseum.org which also provides links to the Indiegogo campaign.

The museum has successfully restored five other aircraft in Heritage Park, including the F-16 Fighting Falcon, the B-29 Superfortress, the B-52B Stratofortress, the F-105D Thunderchief and the A-7 Corsair II. More information about new restoration initiatives and completed projects can be found online at nuclearmuseum.org.

The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History is located at 601 Eubank SE in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Formerly the National Atomic Museum, which opened in 1969 and was chartered by Congress in 1991, the Museum serves as a repository and steward of nuclear-related historical items and is a Smithsonian affiliate. The Museum is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 361 days a year. The Museum's website is nuclearmuseum.org and the phone number is 505-245-2137.

