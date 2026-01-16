Historic Battleground Country Club Joins Concert Golf Partners Portfolio

Storied land near the site where George Washington led the Continental Army

in the Revolutionary War's Battle of Monmouth in 1778,

now home to the 40th club in the Concert Golf portfolio

MANALAPAN, N.J., Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Battleground Country Club , a 220-acre upscale private club located between New York City and Trenton, New Jersey, has joined the Concert Golf Partners family of premium private clubs as its 40th property, further expanding Concert's presence across the Philadelphia–New Jersey–New York corridor.

Battleground C.C. in Manalapan, N.J., is the 40th private club in the Concert Golf family nationwide. Battleground is the second club in New Jersey in the Concert Golf Partners portfolio, joining TPC Jasna Polana in Princeton. Battleground Country Club features a par-71 golf course set among 220 acres of historic land, as well as swimming, tennis, cigar lounges and multiple dining options. The Colonial-style clubhouse can accomodate 500 guests for weddings and events. Battleground Country Club logo

Situated near the site of the Revolutionary War's seminal Battle of Monmouth in 1778, Battleground Country Club offers its members a rare blend of historical significance and modern private club amenities. George Washington is said to have surveyed his troops from a hill near the club, rallying the Continental Army during the historic engagement.

Battleground's owners, the Maschler Family and Michael McCarty, selected Concert Golf Partners to carry forward the club's legacy. Their decision underscores Concert's reputation as the preferred successor for thriving, high-end private clubs seeking long-term stewardship, continuity, and a seamless transition for members. With substantial financial resources and a long-term ownership philosophy, Concert is uniquely positioned to invest in premier clubs while preserving their distinct culture and traditions.

"Concert Golf is deeply committed to upholding the high standards and traditions that define our clubs, and Battleground's remarkable history and engaged membership make it a natural fit within our portfolio," said Concert Golf Partners Senior Vice President Jordan Peace. "We seek out exceptional private clubs where thoughtful investment and a member-first approach can further elevate the overall club experience."

"We are tremendously proud of what we have built at Battleground Country Club since we took ownership in 2009," said Battleground Co-Owner Erik Maschler. "We are confident that Concert Golf Partners is the right steward to continue investing in the Club as they offer our members a standard of service that enriches and enhances Battleground's storied tradition. We will forever be grateful for the many memories and relationships we have made at the Club."

Based near Orlando, Concert Golf Partners is a boutique owner and operator dedicated solely to private clubs. By investing its own capital and partnering closely with on-site management teams, Concert strengthens club operations, enhances amenities, and delivers an elevated member experience—while preserving the identity and traditions that make each club unique.

Designed by Hal Purdy in 1961, and later re-routed and renovated in the early 2000s by the Northeast Collaborative led by Robert McNeill, Battleground's par-71 golf course stretches nearly 7,000 yards and carries a rating of 73.7, with a slope of 133. The club also features two swimming pools, four tennis courts, a cigar lounge, and multiple dining venues. Its Colonial-style clubhouse accommodates weddings and special events for up to 500 guests.

Legendary CBS Sports Commentator, Jim Nantz worked at Battleground Country Club in the 1970s for then head pro Tony Bruno - an experience that helped shape Jim's lifelong passion for golf.

Concert Golf Partners is highly selective in expanding its portfolio, focusing on premier private clubs near major metropolitan markets. The company is well known for the positive impact it brings to club communities and surrounding property values through long-term investment and thoughtful stewardship.

Concert Golf has 40 properties nationwide from coast-to-coast, reaching from The Club at New Seabury on Cape Cod to TPC Monterey at Pasadera in Monterey, California. Battleground is located approximately 45 minutes from TPC Jasna Polana (Princeton, N.J.), which Concert Golf Partners added to its portfolio in 2024. Among the other prominent Concert Golf properties in the Northeast: Penn Oaks Golf Club and White Manor Country Club (near Philadelphia); The Muttontown Club (near New York City); and Blue Hill Country Club (near Boston).

