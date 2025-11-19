Historic Breakthrough in Veterinary Science: Birth of Endangered Bongo Antelope from Eland Surrogate Signals New Era for Wildlife Conservation

BURLESON, Texas, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark scientific and conservation achievement, a critically endangered Bongo antelope has been born from a surrogate Eland antelope at Infinity Exotics in Central Texas, marking one of the most significant advances in wildlife reproductive science in decades.

The healthy male calf, named Pope in honor of Dr. Earle Pope, the pioneering researcher who first achieved an interspecies embryo transfer between a Bongo and Eland in 1983, represents both a full-circle moment and a leap forward in the use of advanced reproductive technologies for endangered species.

With fewer than 100 Eastern Bongos left in the wild, this achievement offers a new model for conservation. By successfully creating and implanting viable Bongo embryos into a closely related surrogate species, scientists can now explore new reproductive pathways to ensure the survival of animals whose populations are too small or fragmented to recover naturally.

"We've proven what was once considered aspirational is now achievable, and that opens doors for endangered and exotic animals worldwide," said Brent Teeter, founder and owner of Infinity Exotics.

For decades, scientists and veterinarians have attempted to refine and replicate interspecies embryo transfers to help preserve species on the brink of extinction. Until now, consistent success has remained elusive. The birth at Infinity Exotics signals that the scientific community may finally have the tools, techniques, and precision needed to bring such methods into mainstream conservation practice.

Dr. Will Weise, veterinarian on the project, added: "This calf represents decades of research and determination. It validates the belief that we can use modern veterinary science not only to treat animals, but to fundamentally change their conservation outlook. What we've learned here could be applied to countless species facing similar genetic and reproductive challenges."

"This is a pivotal moment in safeguarding the future of the Bongo antelope and other endangered species," said Dr. Brittni East, veterinarian and founder of Exotic Wildlife Veterinary Services. "This breakthrough demonstrates that assisted reproductive technologies, once limited to agricultural or laboratory settings, can now be effectively adapted to save species at the edge of extinction."

The Infinity Exotics team and its partners will explore how these reproductive technologies can be scaled and standardized to support other endangered species around the world—providing new hope for the future of biodiversity.

