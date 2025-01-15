Historic "Certified Mental Health Assistant" Program created by Northeast Ohio Medical University signed into law

CLEVELAND, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Ohio Medical University (NEOMED) applauds the decision by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine to sign legislation creating a new profession to meet the mental health care needs of communities across the state. The Certified Mental Health Assistant (CMHA) graduate degree program, developed by NEOMED, addresses the workforce shortage of mental health professionals.

"This is a historic endeavor that will ultimately save lives," said NEOMED President John Langell, M.D., Ph.D., M.P.H., M.B.A. "Certified Mental Health Assistants will transform the landscape of mental health treatment by providing greater access to care."

Governor DeWine signed Senate Bill 95 into law on January 8, 2025.

State Senator Theresa Gavarone (R-Bowling Green) has championed legislation to initiate a Certified Mental Health Assistant educational program since 2022.

"Ohio is leading the nation by creating this first-of-its-kind profession," said Senator Gavarone. "We hope this new program grows the workforce in this critical field and helps address our mental health crisis by providing access to care for all people in every corner of our state."

A Certified Mental Health Assistant (CMHA) will work exclusively under the supervision of a physician who will make the original diagnosis: The CMHA will carry out the treatment plan as prescribed by the physician.

According to the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration, Ohio has 138 Mental Health Professional Shortage Areas and 16 Ohio counties are currently listed as Mental Health Professional Shortage Areas.

"Several years ago, NEOMED pioneered an innovative solution to tackle Ohio's mental health workforce crisis, which led to the creation of CMHAs. Through a strong partnership with Senator Gavarone and other key legislative leaders, we worked tirelessly to bring this vision to life. Together, we developed a transformative program designed to make a lasting impact on the well-being of Ohioans," explained Dr. Langell. "We understand that your mental health matters."

About NEOMED

Celebrating the 50th year since its founding, Northeast Ohio Medical University (NEOMED) harnesses diversity, innovation and collaboration to create transformative leaders and improve health through education, discovery and service. NEOMED's mission is made possible through its network consisting of several nationally ranked health care systems. The University values leadership, excellence, advocacy, diversity, equity and respect. NEOMED has four Colleges — Medicine, Pharmacy, Graduate Studies and the Bitonte College of Dentistry. Its programs offer Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) and Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) degrees, as well as master's and doctoral degrees and research opportunities in other medical and life science areas. Learn more at neomed.edu.

