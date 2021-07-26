Historic Climate Legislation Becomes Law

SEATTLE, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This past weekend, the Climate Commitment Act (CCA), SB 5126, officially became law—positioning Washington State as a national climate leader with one of the most progressive climate laws paving the way to net zero emissions by the year 2050.

With passage out of both chambers and Governor Inslee's signature in April, the bold cap-and-invest bill places a binding carbon emissions limit across all major sectors of Washington's economy. By putting a limit on pollution, the CCA ensures not only emissions will decline at the pace necessary to meet the urgency of the climate crisis, but also revenue raised from the program will be put back into overburdened communities to address air pollution. In addition, the bill complements existing climate policies in the transportation, power, and building sectors.

"It's great to finally see this bill become a reality," said David Giuliani, founder of the Washington Business Alliance and early supporter of the legislation. "It prioritizes reducing greenhouse gases in an actionable way, holds major emitters responsible and invests back into communities with the highest need. We are now working with a broad coalition of stakeholders to ensure that implementation of the bill is optimally effective and just."

The CCA received an overwhelming amount of support from diverse organizations including Washington's Build Back Black Alliance, Environmental Defense Fund, Vigor, Vulcan, Puget Sound Energy, McKinstry, MacDonald Miller Facility Solutions, Microsoft and bp America along with business associations like Northwest Energy Efficiency Council (NEEC), Tabor 100 and American Institute of Architects (AIA) Washington Council. A complete list of supporters can be found here .

Additional information on the bill , supporters and other updates can be found at Clean & Prosperous Washington as well as this DropBox Link .

More About Clean & Prosperous Washington, a project of the Washington Business Alliance

The Washington Business Alliance launched Clean & Prosperous Washington (CaPWA) in support of the Climate Commitment Act legislation. The bill was introduced by Governor Inslee and sponsored by Senator Reuven Carlyle (D-Seattle). Broad participation from individuals, organizations, and businesses in shaped this legislation and vocalized support for the policy .

