NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark event for spirits collectors, Acker , the largest global rare wine and spirits auction house, will present an unprecedented single-owner collection of rare and vintage Chartreuse, representing one of the most comprehensive assemblages ever offered at auction. The sale comprised of over 400 lots spanning 150 years of production, will take place Saturday, December 14, 2024, at 11:00 AM EST at Marea Restaurant in New York City. Highlights include exceptionally preserved bottlings from the renowned Tarragone period and other historically significant eras of Chartreuse production.

Historic Collection of Rare Chartreuse, Including Prized Tarragone-Era Bottles, to be Auctioned by Acker in New York City

Notable Highlights

Sourced directly from France from a single collector and decades-long disciple of the mythical spirit, highlights of the auction include rare bottlings from pivotal moments in Chartreuse history in large format, and many special release editions, including a rare 1878-1903 Yellow Chartreuse from the Fourvoirie distillery (estimate: $12,000-$16,000); a double magnum of 1951-1956 Yellow Chartreuse (estimate: $15,000-$20,000); a legendary 1912-1913 Yellow Tarragone produced during the first era of Spanish production – one of only a handful known to exist from this specific production run (estimate: $11,000-15,000); and a 1963 Yellow V.E.P. Cuvée Reine D'Angleterre (estimate: $11,000-$15,000) representing a remarkable intersection of British royal history and Chartreuse innovation.

The sale also features several important Cuvée des Meilleurs Ouvriers de France Sommeliers releases, the coveted Santa Tecla series, and a selection of contemporary V.E.P. bottlings that demonstrate Chartreuse's continuing evolution. A unique selection of Chartreuse-themed art and collectibles incorporating authentic Chartreuse bottles and their original promotional materials offer collectors a chance to acquire distinctive art pieces that celebrate the visual history of this storied spirit.

"The opportunity to present such an extraordinary assemblage of Chartreuse comes at a fascinating moment in the market," said Acker Chairman, John Kapon. "While Chartreuse has long been the preserve of discriminating collectors, we're witnessing unprecedented enthusiasm for bottles of this caliber. The fierce competition among dedicated collectors, many of whom operate with remarkable discretion, has transformed this once-niche market into one of the most dynamic segments of fine spirits collecting. These bottles represent not only the pinnacle of Chartreuse production but also an increasingly rare opportunity to acquire pieces of liquid history that may never appear at auction again."

The auction will be conducted live at Marea Restaurant on Central Park South, simultaneously broadcast via global live stream on the company website and mobile app.

The complete auction catalog and registration information can be found at www.ackerwines.com/december-chartreuse-auction .

About Acker

Now in its third century, Acker is America's oldest wine shop (est. 1820), and the world's largest fine and rare wine and spirits auction house. Since Acker began hosting auctions in 1998, the house has gained worldwide acclaim expanding its vast array of services including cellar consultations, a deep retail inventory of fine and rare wine for immediate sale, first class wine education amenities, luxury wine experiences, and much more. Visit www.ackerwines.com for details.

