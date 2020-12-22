Historic DeLong Christmas Tree Farm to be Sold at Auction

Since I now live in Colorado, I decided it is time to move on and let a new family enjoy this wonderful property.

The farm, started in 1941 by Charles Aubrey DeLong, has been passed down through the next three generations – from Thomas DeLong, to Jean DeLong Custer, and finally, to R.T. Custer.

"Unfortunately, this last year has taken a toll on us as a family. We lost my Grandpa Tom in 2019, and then in March this year, we lost my mom, Jean DeLong Custer, to cancer. She was the last remaining caretaker of the farm," says R.T.Custer, current owner of the DeLong Christmas Tree farm and great grandson of Charles Aubrey DeLong. "Since I now live in Colorado, I have decided it is time to move on and let a new family enjoy this wonderful property."

With the sale of the farm, Custer intends to continue the family legacy of entrepreneurship with his businesses based in Colorado.

"It is our family's wish that a Christmas Tree Farm is still operated on the property," says Custer. "We will do the best we can to help the new owner during the transition, but 2021 may lead to a new adventure for the land."

To learn more about the auction, visit https://www.delongchristmastreefarm.com.

About the DeLong Christmas Tree Farm:

In 1941, Charles Aubrey and Mary Eve DeLong, established DeLong Christmas Tree Farm by purchasing the farm with an original barn built in 1839. DeLong learned to grow and market trees during his 18-year stint working as the forester on the nearby 665 acre Nolde Forest estate. The first crop of trees was harvested in 1949 and the farm has provided beautiful Christmas trees to the community ever since, specializing in Fraser Fir and Douglas Fir.

