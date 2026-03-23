Historic Domino's Franchise Names New CEO

GULFPORT, Miss., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RPM Pizza, LLC, operating as Domino's Pizza, today announced a successor to longtime Franchise owner, Glenn Mueller.

Mueller announced today that his son, Rogers Mueller, who currently owns and operates 28 stores in Indiana (known as RPM Pizza Midwest II), would officially take reins as RPM Pizza's CEO and franchisee-of-record for the entity called RPM Pizza Holdings LLC, effective today.

Glenn's daughter Merrin Mueller-Wells is increasing her ownership stake in the franchise and will expand her role as Senior Vice President of People and Business Development. She will lead key areas including Community Impact, Human Resources, & Organizational Leadership.

RPM Pizza, founded in Gulfport by brothers Richard and Glenn Mueller in 1981, was at one time the largest Domino's Pizza franchise in the United States. Over four decades they built or acquired over 510 stores in three countries and eight states.

The franchise today operates 137 stores in Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana and Indiana.

"It's an honor to lead RPM Pizza as the third franchisee CEO since our founding in 1981," said Rogers Mueller. "Our company has always been rooted in family, strong values, and operational excellence. As we look ahead, we are committed to developing great people, delivering exceptional service, and continuing to grow in the communities we proudly serve."

Glenn Mueller added: "When my brother Richard and I founded RPM Pizza, we simply wanted to be the best. The concept of pizza and especially pizza delivery was so fresh and new, we saw an opportunity to invent the industry along with other Domino's franchisees.

"We also wanted to help Domino's grow, so we vowed to develop our people so that they could become franchise owners themselves one day. In our 40-plus years, more than 155 RPM Pizza Team Members became franchisees, including now my son, Rogers."

Glenn Mueller continued, "Unfortunately, my bother Richard passed away two years ago, and I think he would be delighted to see three of my kids - Rogers, Merrin and Stephanie - help continue the legacy of our franchise RPM Pizza."

RPM Pizza was responsible for, among other innovations, the creation of the lighted three-sided cartop sign for delivery vehicles, a Pizza College to train store managers, heated hot bags, free-standing stores with drive-thru pickup windows and more.

Both Richard (2001) and Glenn (2024) were inducted into the Domino's Pizza Chairman's Circle Hall of Fame for their contributions to the global Domino's system. Only 17 out of 700+ Domino's U.S. franchisees have been inducted into the Hall of Fame. Glenn was honored by Domino's Pizza in 2024 with its inaugural Legacy Award.

Today, RPM Pizza is the third largest Domino's franchise in the United States, and continues to be based in Gulfport, Mississippi.

SOURCE RPM Pizza LLC