Historic Downtown Charleston Welcomes The City's First Multi-Tiered Dining and Entertainment Experience - The Habit

International Food and Beverage Industry Veterans Open Multi-Story Venue Complete with a Restaurant, Lounge, Speakeasy, and Rooftop

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the Holy City's largest dining and entertainment experiences, The Habit , opens its doors tonight in Historic Downtown Charleston. Located at 213 East Bay Street in the French Quarter neighborhood, The Habit is the first space of its kind to offer up several distinct experiences within the building's 13,000 square feet, three floors, and rooftop lounge overlooking the Charleston Harbor.

The Habit offers a unique hybrid of dining and entertainment for locals and tourists alike with a mix of live music, dance parties, theme nights, burlesque performances, and comedy acts. The venue's second floor VIP lounge, V's, and the rooftop space are both available for private events and exclusive performances. The Habit will also host weekly theme nights to the tune of jazz, 80s, yacht rock, R&B, and other genres for every musical taste out there.

"Charleston is known around the world for its hospitality and as a mecca for food lovers everywhere," said Michelle Van Jura, owner and partner, The Habit. "The one thing we really wanted to bring to our beloved city was a greater variety of entertainment and unique experiences, so we found the perfect location, curated fantastic art, glamorous decor, and hired some of the best talent to bring it all to life."

The Habit brings 1920's Art Deco charm and elegance to one of the country's most-celebrated culinary destinations with a curated menu of local and regional ingredients prepared by Chef Matthew Greene. Each dish boasts inspiration from around the world to make it uniquely American with an international twist—from caviar on hashbrown bites and red curry wings, to lamb lollipops and a special selection of seasonal salads. The menu also leans heavily on small plates and shareable dishes so patrons can sample a spectrum of flavors as part of the overall experience.

"Coupled with a decadent atmosphere of warm lighting, rich leather, sumptuous velvet, and objects d'art, the space is an exquisite blend of Americana, European, and Asian aesthetics," Van Jura continued. "The space is designed not only to provide a warm welcome for our guests but we also wanted everyone to step into an experience that combines sophistication, confidence, and comfort whether you're there for a romantic dinner or weekend brunch with your friends—it's something truly unique that can't be found anywhere else in Charleston."

Open seven days a week, The Habit will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner every day with brunch service on Saturday as well as Sunday. A late night menu will also be available on Friday and Saturday. V's will have special shows and events every Friday and Saturday with tickets available on OpenTable , along with VIP options. For more information, upcoming events, and daily menus, please visit https://thehabitchs.com/ .

About The Habit

The concept for The Habit started over a decade ago when owner and partner Michelle Van Jura fell in love with Charleston, SC and eventually left New York City to make the Lowcountry her home. After spending 30+ years in public relations and running her own successful agency, she eventually met and began working with fellow partners Zach Dennis and Chef Matt Greene. The three realized they had a shared vision and within a couple of years, The Habit became a reality. With more than 50 years of combined hospitality experience, Zach Dennis and Matt Greene are widely regarded as some of the best talent in the business, having spent years honing and refining their craft in major cities like Toronto, Chicago, DC, and NYC. Prior to The Habit, Dennis and Greene worked for the Hall Management Group as well as some other fine dining establishments in Charleston. Follow The Habit on Instagram ( @thehabitchs ) for the latest updates, event info, and more.

