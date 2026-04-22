Historic Eliason Building from Original Settlers of Little Norway Purchased, Restored, Transformed Into Mixed-Use Development in Poulsbo, Washington

A Top Washington State Tourist Destination, Poulsbo, Washington, Honors Norwegian Heritage with Scandinavian Design Led by Local Developer Kelly Clark in the Development of the Eliason Building Built in 1908 on Front Street.

POULSBO, Wash., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Local developer and owner of Chinook Contractors, Kelly Clark, has announced the completion of the rebuild and addition of the Eliason Building on Front Street in Poulsbo, Washington with the goal of enhancing and further beautifying the city he has come to love.

The project aims to revitalize a neglected corner site on busy Front St. with a mixed-use development that includes 14,000 square of feet of residential and 10,000 square feet of retail and a restaurant. It is a vibrant community overlooking Liberty Bay, with strong historical, Nordic roots that welcomes locals and tourists alike.

One of the early founders of Poulsbo, Washington was Jorgen Eliason, a Norwegian immigrant. Other Scandinavian immigrants also joined, drawn to the area's similar landscape, resources and opportunities. Although the community was suggested to be named "Paulsbo" in 1886, a misspelling by Washington D.C. officials resulted in the name becoming "Poulsbo." Poulsbo was officially incorporated as a City in 1907. Jorgen built the original Eliason building that same year.

Clark purchased the Eliason Building in 2020 and construction began in August 2023. It was important to Clark that the project keep a Scandinavian feel and the same character of the original 1907 Eliason Building. Clark hired Travis McDanald from Wattenbarger Architects to help accomplish the goal of retaining the character. They used different concrete architectural trims and stonework on the commercial storefronts to establish the look of individual buildings as you might see in the old towns of Norway.

"We can't wait to bring more life back to this section of the downtown area, which is a wonderful location and deserves a more modern hub of activity that will contribute to the beauty of Poulsbo," said Clark, Owner of Chinook Contractors.

According to Clark, there was a definite need for luxury style apartments downtown. These 14 apartment residences were designed at a level of quality that you might find if you were purchasing a condominium in downtown Poulsbo.

"The comprehensive renovation of the historic Eliason Building exemplifies the elevated standard of thoughtful site and building design that Poulsbo's downtown aspires to. By honoring its heritage while introducing inspiring architectural elements and vibrant mixed-use living, this project sets a new benchmark for livability and character in the heart of downtown Poulsbo," said Nikole Coleman, AICP, Planning Manager, City of Poulsbo.

The project is on a prominent corner on the south end of Front Street. The Builder developed a small park plaza that will house a life-size bronze sculpture of an 18th century Scandinavian fisherman holding Pacific Codfish while standing in the bow of his boat. The sculpture was done by Caswell Sculpture. The park creates a gathering space and a fun spot for photo opportunities. The fisherman sculpture is planned to enhance the first impression of Poulsbo for visitors arriving by boat or land.

"The Planning and Economic Development Department views the Eliason Building as a defining example of how intentional design can enhance both the function and aesthetic of our downtown core. Its scale, materials, and pedestrian-oriented features reflect the kind of context-sensitive development that will guide and inspire future projects in downtown Poulsbo," said Coleman.

To ensure there will be pedestrian connectivity, Clark created a boardwalk that meanders through the project. This helps direct traffic through the retail spaces, commercial spaces, and the parking garage.

The Eliason Building has significant historical value in Poulsbo. The building has survived various challenges, including a nearby fire, and is one of the last wood buildings on that side of the street. Clark has even reclaimed wood from the former structure for use in the new project.

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SOURCE Chinook Contractors