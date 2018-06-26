Historic Gathering of Scholars Joins Elks for Anniversary Celebration

"It's huge," says Maryann Dernlan, a 2011 scholarship recipient from New Jersey who now works in the ENF's scholarship department in Chicago. "The Elks opened doors for all of us, and we want to be part of their sesquicentennial to say, 'thank you.'"

Sean Loosli, a 2003 recipient from Utah who won the top male scholarship, then worth $60,000, was so intent on being part of the experience that he rearranged a trip to Russia for the FIFA World Cup.

"We're part of the Elks' story," says Loosli, who now works for a financial software company in the Bay Area. "We're living examples of their good work. Much of what we've done and will do sort of ripples from that scholarship. So, I shortened my trip to Russia so I could be in San Antonio."

During the gathering, billed as the 150 for 150 Service and Celebration Weekend, the scholars will serve at Haven for Hope, a campus for families and individuals experiencing homelessness. They'll also join the Elks conventioneers in service at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center by packing hygiene kits for local veterans in need.

In addition, the weekend will feature programming and networking opportunities. The scholars also will participate in the Opening Ceremonies of the Elks Convention on July 1, which will be headlined by Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band.

"When I accepted my scholarship at the Elks Convention in St. Louis," reflects Bryce Caswell, Loosli's 2003 top female counterpart and a recipient from California who now lives in Seattle and works for a tech giant, "I was living with a friend's family. I was there with them.

"But I joined an Elks family that day," Caswell continues. "Today, I'm a member, I serve on the ENF's Scholar Advisory Board, and I'm connected to all these amazing Elks scholars who truly are changing the world in so many ways. I can't thank the Elks enough for embracing me and changing my life."

