Historic Green Mountain College Campus To be Donated to Catholic Mission-Based Organization

Raj Peter Bhakta, Current Steward of the Substantial Property, Offers "The Gift"

POULTNEY, Vt., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneur and preservationist Raj Peter Bhakta, owner of the iconic former Green Mountain College in Poultney, Vermont, is offering "The Gift" — a donation of select campus buildings and surrounding land to a qualified Catholic mission-based organization. This extraordinary, once-a-century opportunity is now open through a public Request for Proposals (RFP ).

Estimated to be worth in excess of $20 million in value by prior Maltz Auctions assessments, the offered properties present a rare chance to repurpose a historically rich, aesthetically beautiful, and strategically located campus for meaningful Catholic mission, education, and service. Green Mountain College was originally founded in 1834 as a Methodist institution; The Gift will return this singular site to its original Christian calling.

"This gift is about stewardship," said Bhakta. "The Green Mountain College campus is a magnificent resource, and I am seeking a Catholic organization with the vision and capability to use it for good — to serve people, purpose, and faith."

About The Gift

The Gift includes several of the most prominent and usable assets of the Green Mountain College campus:

Withey Hall | Office and administrative building with a commercial kitchen and dining hall, including expansive public gathering spaces

The Griswold Library | a multi-level, spacious, and light-filled academic resource center

Sage and Lyman Hall | two recently renovated dormitories consisting of 54+ rooms combined

Waldron Gymnasium | a substantial athletics center complete with an indoor swimming pool, exercise gym, locker rooms, and indoor basketball court with retractable bleachers

Green spaces and land | including open quad areas, outdoor gathering spots, pristine river frontage, and pedestrian pathways

The donation also includes necessary access and circulation areas to ensure independent use and functional access.

Ideal Reuse Scenarios

Bhakta envisions the property being used for:

Catholic education — satellite campuses, academic programs, or classical schools

satellite campuses, academic programs, or classical schools Retreats and formation programs — youth, family, or clergy retreats

youth, family, or clergy retreats Mission centers — housing Catholic outreach, arts, or cultural initiatives

Located in the scenic village of Poultney near the New York–Vermont border, the 155-acre campus includes nearly a mile of river frontage, with classic brick buildings and open-air quads ideal for institutional and community life.

Preferred Recipient

The donor seeks to identify a Catholic mission-based organization with demonstrated leadership, vision, and long-term operational capacity who can support operating and maintenance expenses of minimum $1.5mm per year. Eligible entities may include:

Dioceses

Religious orders

Catholic colleges, universities, or seminaries

Faith-based nonprofits or apostolates

Organizations with capacity for site maintenance, programming, and public benefit

How to Apply

Interested organizations should submit proposals via https://giftacollegecampus.com . This RFP portal includes detailed site information, FAQs, images, and submission instructions. Deadline for initial expressions of interest is March 31, 2025.

"This is not just a gift of architecturally remarkable buildings — or even of an historic, singular, campus site originally founded for Christian purpose nearly two centuries ago," Bhakta said. "It's a gift of opportunity — the chance to revive a campus for mission, formation, and future generations of the Catholic Church."

