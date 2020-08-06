Historic Interview with Co-Pilot of Nagasaki Bombing Released on 75th Anniversary

TITUSVILLE, N.J., Aug. 6, 2020 /PR Newswire/ -- Freddie Olivi and Albert Paul were close friends in the Army Air Force and throughout their lives. In 1945, Al Paul was a flight instructor preparing for the anticipated invasion of Japan, and Fred Olivi was the co-pilot on the Nagasaki mission.

It has been 75 years since World War II ended with the dropping of the second atomic bomb. While atom bombs are common in movies, more people have piloted moon missions than atomic bombing missions.

In 1997, Al Paul's son, Glenn, set up a video recorder on a coffee table, and Fred Olivi answered questions about the Nagasaki mission – even whether the mushroom cloud looked like what we see in the movies, and how he felt about the mission.

Fred died in 2004, and Al Paul passed away in 2017. Glenn Paul notes, "Since history has a way of being re-written, it seems fitting to let Fred Olivi tell his own story on the 75th anniversary of the event."

The hour-long interview has been edited down to 20 minutes, and can be found at www.nagasakiTV.com

