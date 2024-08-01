Historic Inverness Denver Golf Course Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Golf Shootout

The event will feature top PGA and LPGA players, offering fans an unparalleled golfing experience

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Inverness Denver Golf Course, a historic gem nestled within The Inverness Denver, a Hilton Golf & Spa Resort managed by Crescent Hotels & Resorts, will celebrate its 50th anniversary on Saturday, August 24 with the Inverness Golf Shootout. The event will feature PGA and LPGA players, offering a unique opportunity for fans to get up close and personal with the pros.

Guests will have the opportunity to witness a star-studded lineup of top golfers, including PGA Tour players Patton Kizzire and Will MacKenzie, along with LPGA Top players Sydnee Michaels and Nicole Hage. Patton Kizzire, a two-time PGA Tour winner, has played in 236 PGA events, with two career wins and 23 top 10 finishes, including victories at the 2018 Sony Open in Hawaii and the 2017 OHL Classic at Mayakoba. Will MacKenzie has played in 268 PGA events, with two career wins and 19 top 10 finishes, including victories at the 2008 Viking Classic and the 2006 Reno-Taho Open.

Sydnee Michaels, an LPGA Tour player with a distinguished college career at UCLA, is recognized for her powerful swing and determination. She has six career top 10s on the LPGA and recently played in the 2024 US Women's Open. Nicole Hage, a former LPGA Tour player and current golf commentator, will add her extensive knowledge and charismatic presence to the event. She has played in 50 events on the LPGA Tour. This stellar lineup promises an exciting and memorable event for all attendees, showcasing the talents and achievements of these remarkable golfers.

Attendees will have the rare opportunity to walk inside the ropes alongside the pros, gaining an up-close and personal view of their gameplay.

"The Inverness Golf Shootout is a fantastic way for any golf lover, or anyone interested in the sport to have a one-of-a-kind experience," Aaron Bajorek, General Manager of The Inverness Denver, said. "It's not often you get the chance to be so close to PGA and LPGA pros, watching and learning how they approach each shot and even listening in as they work with their caddies to strategize and make crucial decisions on the course. This event is about accessibility and making the world of professional golf more approachable and enjoyable for everyone."

Tickets for the Inverness Golf Shootout are available in two tiers. General admission tickets are priced at $30 ($33.29 with fees) and include a grounds pass to the event on August 24 starting at high noon, allowing access to all areas of the course where spectators can follow the action. For those seeking a more exclusive experience, VIP admission is available for $89 ($95.87 with fees). The VIP package includes a grounds pass along with access to an August 23 dinner buffet and a special Q&A session with the pros, offering deeper engagement with the stars of the shootout.

The Inverness Denver Golf Course, renowned for its challenging design and stunning scenery, is the perfect setting for this celebratory event. Recently completing a $750K bunker renovation project, the course has further enhanced its exceptional playability and aesthetic appeal. Its rich history and commitment to excellence have made it a beloved destination for golfers of all skill levels. As it marks its 50th year, the course continues to be a premier venue for unforgettable golfing experiences.

The Inverness Golf Shootout offers an opportunity to experience the excitement of professional golf while celebrating a milestone in the course's history. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://theticketing.co/e/theinvernessclassic.

