Historic Kansas City Hotel Partners with Velociti for Major Technology Upgrade

Hotel Phillips, which is listed on the National Registry of Historic Places, consistently tops the list of must-stay places in Kansas City, combining quaint Art Deco details with sleek modern amenities. While the building's architecture is an elegant mix of old and new, Mark Krtek, the hotel's general manager, felt the hotel should invest in the future and bring cutting edge technology to the "Most Beautiful Hotel in Missouri" according to Architectural Digest.

"When Hotel Phillips was built in 1931, it was the tallest building in Kansas City and the only commercial structure with a radio receiver in every room," Krtek explained. "Hotel Phillips has always been on the cutting edge of technology and we want to ensure that identity continues as we move into a new chapter of its history. Our partnership with Velociti is an important step in a longstanding tradition of excellence and focus on stellar guest experiences."

Velociti will deploy a number of upgrades and wireless technology solutions, which promise to better serve guests throughout the hotel's 216 rooms and 7,000-square-feet of meeting and event space. The technology company has served the area for over 25 years, earning a reputation as an industry leader in technology deployment services with clients in a number of Fortune 500 companies across a diverse set of industries.

"This building represents an important piece of history in Kansas City and we are honored to be outfitting Hotel Phillips with a range of technology upgrades and services," adds Velociti president, Deryk Powell. "It's a final touch that will finish off an impressive renovation of this historic hotel."

About Hotel Phillips

The historic Hotel Phillips--located in the heart of downtown Kansas City--opened its doors in 1931 and recently completed a $20 million renovation. The iconic 20-story hotel features 216 luxurious guest rooms and suites, which combine 1930's elegance with modern comfort and amenities. This boutique hotel combines eclectic dining and beverage offerings at its onsite venues: Tavernonna Italian Kitchen, & P.S. Speakeasy. Hotel Phillips is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and has been recognized in Southern Living, USA Today, Food & Wine, Architectural Digest, and The Wall Street Journal. Visit www.hotelphillips.com and follow the Hotel Phillips on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Hotel Phillips, Curio Collection by Hilton, is owned and managed by Arbor Lodging Partners.

http://www.hotelphillips.com

About Velociti Inc

Velociti is a global provider of technology deployment services specializing in the installation and service of a broad range of transportation and networking technology products. Velociti's experience allows enterprise level technology consumers to maximize ROI as a result of leveraging expert, rapid deployment. Velociti clients include many Fortune 500 companies from a wide variety of market segments such as transportation, retail, distribution, manufacturing, healthcare, government, education, food service and public venues. For more information visit www.velociti.com or call toll free (855)-233-7210.

SOURCE Velociti Inc.

Related Links

www.velociti.com

