A Commemoration Ceremony Will Debut New Historic Landmark Signs at the Welty House in Gettysburg

GETTYSBURG, Pa., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 3, 2023, the Welty House will unveil its first ever historical markers commemorating the events of the Battle of Gettysburg and their impact on not only the nearby civilians, but on the entire country. This year marks the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, and the ceremony will take place on the final day of the battle at 11 a.m. at 452 Baltimore St, Gettysburg, PA. The Welty House is a part of the Brickhouse Inn, which is operated by US Ghost Adventures and owned by US Ghost Adventures founder and president Lance Zaal.

Historic Landmark Ceremony to Honor the Welty House During the 160th Anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg

The Welty House was the site of gruesome fighting during the Battle of Gettysburg in July 1863. Two families fleeing from the pivotal battle took shelter in its basement, while Confederate soldiers used the home as a sharpshooter position. After, the property served as a temporary burial ground for 38 Union and Confederate soldiers.

At the commemoration ceremony, Zaal will unveil two new historic landmark signs, one proclaiming the house as an official historic landmark, and the second which features a detailed letter from John Rupp who writes to his sister sharing how he and the family took shelter and hid in the Welty House basement throughout the duration of the battle. The event is open to the public and will offer refreshments, brief remarks, the unveiling of the two signs, and an invitation to see the basement, which will remain open to the public for a short period after the event.

"The Battle of Gettysburg is such an important event in American History, and it is our honor to commemorate the Welty House with these new historic markers," said Zaal. "Our goal is to showcase the history of the house and farm, as well as honor the Welty Family, the Rupps, and the soldiers who lost their lives in the horrific battle. The Welty House and its story will now finally take its place among other landmarks in Gettysburg."

The farmland and house were bitterly contested during the first two days of the battle given their location at the bottom of Cemetery Hill, on the edge of no-man's land. Union artillery nearly destroyed the home until they were ordered not to because of the possibility of civilians sheltering in the home with Confederate sharpshooters. A few months after the battle, President Abraham Lincoln rode by the home on his way to deliver his Gettysburg Address which was captured in a photograph and is on display in the house.

The Welty House is open year-round for overnight stays that can be booked through Brickhouse Inn. US Ghost Adventures conducts ghost tours in Gettysburg, as well as ghost hunts in the basement of the Welty House and the land on the property. Junket, the sister company of US Ghost Adventures, provides additional daytime experiences in Gettysburg, including the Gettysburg Battlefield Tour and Gettysburg Brew Tour.

For more information on the restoration and preservation, please visit the Welty House Blog.

ABOUT US GHOST ADVENTURES

US Ghost Adventures (USGA) provides entertaining, historic and authentic ghost tours and experiences in the United States' most haunted cities. More than 250 tour guides deliver fun, honest, and bone- tingling accounts of the very real hauntings. USGA strives to make sense of the unexplainable by sharing the stories of the people who left their mark on the nation's most haunted places. The stories are derived from historic research and eyewitness accounts. USGA also offers virtual experiences available 24/7 on GhostFlix. For more information, please visit usghostadventures.com.

