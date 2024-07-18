Historic Liberty Building Purchased for $1 and Relocated by Wildcat Management Team is Sold

DALLAS, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wildcat Management, led by of real estate developer Tanya Ragan, announces the sale of the Historic Liberty Building in Dallas, Texas. This iconic structure, originally purchased for $1, was relocated brick by brick from its former location on Elm Street to its current site at 600 S Harwood to accommodate a road expansion in downtown Dallas.

Historic Liberty Building

The Liberty Building is the oldest building in Downtown Dallas, and Ragan knew this was an opportunity to save something special. She negotiated with the city to relocate the 115-year-old building to the Dallas Farmers Market. The successful relocation of the building signaled to Ragan that creating a welcoming space would attract people. Despite challenges on how to save the building, Ragan's team secured an agreement with the city to purchase the building for one dollar, contingent on its timely relocation.

Determined to accomplish the impossible, Ragan hired contractors and archivists to meticulously disassemble the building, and reassembling it brick by brick like a giant jigsaw puzzle. Today, the building stands as it did in 1899, complete with the original corner entry, columns, and cast iron discovered during the move.

"This project, is very symbolic to me," Ragan reflects. "It's not about the sale of the building itself but about what it represented during that time. The experiences of the last 18 years and the evolution of my life and career are all encapsulated in this endeavor. "

Ragan sees the sale of the building as preserving Dallas history, making it a landmark and a milestone in downtown revitalization - a mission she's pursued for 18 years. Although details remain under wraps, Ragan has hinted at more buildings she aims to preserve. The sale price of the Liberty Building remains undisclosed, though Ragan confirms, that it was more than $1.

This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity is something Ragan is proud of, noting that moving a building in Dallas's center had never been done before and may never happen again.

Wildcat Management, led by Tanya Ragan, is a Dallas-based real estate development firm known for its commitment to revitalizing areas and creating dynamic, sustainable communities. With a track record of successful projects, Wildcat Management continues to set the standard for innovative and impactful development in the Dallas and beyond.

