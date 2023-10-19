Historic Mandela Media Initiative Promotes Second Chance Employment

News provided by

Truth & Reconciliation Conversations

19 Oct, 2023, 08:31 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mandela Media, DMA United, and Truth & Reconciliation Conversations (TRC), in an extraordinary partnership, are proud to announce the launch of the Second Chance eBook Series, a groundbreaking initiative to promote social justice and second chance employment.

Continue Reading
Makaziwe Mandela and Nelson Mandela.
Makaziwe Mandela and Nelson Mandela.
Khalil Osiris, Makaziwe, and Tukwini Mandela.
Khalil Osiris, Makaziwe, and Tukwini Mandela.

This unique collaboration stems from a deep-rooted friendship that began in 1986 while Dr. Phumla Makaziwe Mandela, Nelson Mandela's daughter, was studying at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, and Khalil Osiris was undertaking studies at Boston University from prison. Khalil, now a Senior Advisor at DMA United and Mandela Media and founder of TRC, is the driving force behind this remarkable project.

More than 80 million Americans have a criminal record, surpassing any ethnic minority group. The Second Chance eBook Series aims to share the stories of justice-impacted individuals, nonprofit leaders, and forward-thinking employers dedicated to creating an inclusive workforce.

Sam Sohaili, Founder/Executive Creative Director at DMA United, stated, "This eBook series represents a powerful shift in social consciousness. It's more than just a collection of stories – it's a movement dedicated to amplifying the voices of those given a second chance. By sharing these remarkable journeys, we can inspire, motivate, and foster meaningful dialogue and change."

Khalil Osiris echoed this sentiment, "Through these eBooks, we foster understanding and empathy. We create a space where both individuals and businesses can play a significant role in promoting second chances. This is a testament to Nelson Mandela's enduring legacy of social justice."

Benefits abound for those willing to share their stories or sponsor an eBook. For individuals, this is a chance to share their experiences and gain visibility among second chance employers, while companies and nonprofits get to strengthen their brand image, deepen community ties, and boost their corporate social responsibility profile.

"Donation options have been thoughtfully designed to be inclusive for individuals, nonprofits, and companies, allowing everyone to create their eBook story and contribute to this transformative cause," said Sam.

Don't miss this opportunity to become part of a significant social justice initiative and help promote second chance employment. Create your eBook, sponsor a story, or simply donate. Download the free eBook sample here: Second Chances.

Let's build on Nelson Mandela's legacy of social justice together. Join us on this journey and inspire change through your eBook story! Get started today at [email protected].

Media Contact:
Nancy Chanin
[email protected]
Phone: 917.428.1175

DMA United:
DMA United is an award-winning advertising agency that provides representation services for individuals and brands. With over two decades of experience, DMA United has partnered with Fortune 500 companies and closely held businesses worldwide.

House of Mandela (HOM):
Mandela Media is a joint venture between House of Mandela and DMA United. Our mission is to educate and empower communities to work toward social justice. We aim to create substantive discourse and action around important social topics, continuing Nelson Mandela's vision for future generations.

Truth & Reconciliation Conversations (TRC):
Truth & Reconciliation Conversations (TRC) is a nonprofit organization committed to advancing racial reconciliation and the rights of women and girls through meaningful dialogue and action. By fostering inclusivity, TRC aims to bridge divides, heal historical wounds, and build a global community that values every voice, including justice-impacted individuals.

SOURCE Truth & Reconciliation Conversations

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.