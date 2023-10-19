Historic Mandela Media Initiative Promotes Second Chance Employment

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mandela Media, DMA United, and Truth & Reconciliation Conversations (TRC), in an extraordinary partnership, are proud to announce the launch of the Second Chance eBook Series, a groundbreaking initiative to promote social justice and second chance employment.

Makaziwe Mandela and Nelson Mandela. Khalil Osiris, Makaziwe, and Tukwini Mandela.

This unique collaboration stems from a deep-rooted friendship that began in 1986 while Dr. Phumla Makaziwe Mandela, Nelson Mandela's daughter, was studying at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, and Khalil Osiris was undertaking studies at Boston University from prison. Khalil, now a Senior Advisor at DMA United and Mandela Media and founder of TRC, is the driving force behind this remarkable project.

More than 80 million Americans have a criminal record, surpassing any ethnic minority group. The Second Chance eBook Series aims to share the stories of justice-impacted individuals, nonprofit leaders, and forward-thinking employers dedicated to creating an inclusive workforce.

Sam Sohaili, Founder/Executive Creative Director at DMA United, stated, "This eBook series represents a powerful shift in social consciousness. It's more than just a collection of stories – it's a movement dedicated to amplifying the voices of those given a second chance. By sharing these remarkable journeys, we can inspire, motivate, and foster meaningful dialogue and change."

Khalil Osiris echoed this sentiment, "Through these eBooks, we foster understanding and empathy. We create a space where both individuals and businesses can play a significant role in promoting second chances. This is a testament to Nelson Mandela's enduring legacy of social justice."

Benefits abound for those willing to share their stories or sponsor an eBook. For individuals, this is a chance to share their experiences and gain visibility among second chance employers, while companies and nonprofits get to strengthen their brand image, deepen community ties, and boost their corporate social responsibility profile.

"Donation options have been thoughtfully designed to be inclusive for individuals, nonprofits, and companies, allowing everyone to create their eBook story and contribute to this transformative cause," said Sam.

Don't miss this opportunity to become part of a significant social justice initiative and help promote second chance employment. Create your eBook, sponsor a story, or simply donate. Download the free eBook sample here: Second Chances.

Let's build on Nelson Mandela's legacy of social justice together. Join us on this journey and inspire change through your eBook story! Get started today at [email protected].

Media Contact:

Nancy Chanin

[email protected]

Phone: 917.428.1175

DMA United:

DMA United is an award-winning advertising agency that provides representation services for individuals and brands. With over two decades of experience, DMA United has partnered with Fortune 500 companies and closely held businesses worldwide.

House of Mandela (HOM):

Mandela Media is a joint venture between House of Mandela and DMA United. Our mission is to educate and empower communities to work toward social justice. We aim to create substantive discourse and action around important social topics, continuing Nelson Mandela's vision for future generations.

Truth & Reconciliation Conversations (TRC):

Truth & Reconciliation Conversations (TRC) is a nonprofit organization committed to advancing racial reconciliation and the rights of women and girls through meaningful dialogue and action. By fostering inclusivity, TRC aims to bridge divides, heal historical wounds, and build a global community that values every voice, including justice-impacted individuals.

