Historic Mansion in Comfort, Texas Opens Its Doors For Mystery Event Benefiting Veterans

COMFORT, Texas, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Singing Water Vineyards, a cherished establishment in the heart of the Texas Hill Country, proudly announces a unique event set to take place on Friday night, November 10, 2023 in honor of Veterans Day. For one exclusive evening, the doors of the historic Worth Mansion in Comfort, Texas, will swing open to host "Murder at the Mansion," a captivating murder mystery dinner organized in support of the Kauai Veteran's Council. The event aims to raise funds for the Kauai Community College's STRIVE program, providing free tuition to veterans aspiring to launch their own businesses. The mansion formerly known as The Bildarth Estate, was built in the early 1980's in the style of French mansions from the 1800's, by H. W. "Bill" Worth Jr. and his wife Darolyn. The mansion is known for its 32 white columns that surround the main house on top of Sky Line Drive.

The Historic Worth Mansion, Comfort, Texas

Guests are invited to embark on a culinary adventure featuring 'walkaround' tapas and small bites, expertly curated by some of the area's leading chefs to include Singing Water's Justin Connell, chef "Sushi Ben," and Beef Steak Kitchen + Bar Chef/Owner Matthew Cavin. The food will be thoughtfully paired with exquisite Singing Water library wines, promising a sensory delight for attendees. The evening will unfold with the talents of eight actors from the renowned Houston troupe of the Murder Mystery Co., promising an unforgettable Great Gatsby-style whodunit experience.

Andrew Ivankovich, CEO of Singing Water Vineyards, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "This will be our third year supporting the good folks at Kauai Community College and helping veterans learn and take the leap into starting a new business venture. We're excited to partner again this year with a fun event to support our American heroes who have sacrificed so much."

Dirk Soma, Associate Professor of Kauai Community College and leader of the STRIVE program, praised the partnership, stating, "Our collaboration with Singing Water Vineyards has been amazing. Over the years, they've helped us raise enough funds to support over 24 veterans and their families attending the program through their Freedom Wine sales. We're thrilled to raise funds and plan for this summer's next cohort with Singing Water."

Tickets for this exclusive event are available for purchase at singingwater.com and are expected to sell out rapidly due to the limited engagement. Attendees can also avail of special discounts at select Comfort hotels, including the historic Giles Hotel. Singing Water Vineyards and the Kauai Veteran's Council extend their heartfelt gratitude to the Stasis Foundation for generously allowing the use of the Mansion for this charitable dinner.

About Singing Water Vineyards:

Established in 1997, Singing Water Vineyards is a family and veteran-owned winery renowned for its exceptional wines and unwavering commitment to supporting veterans, notably through its acclaimed Freedom Red Wine Blend. Situated in the picturesque Texas Hill Country, the vineyard has earned a respected position in the Texas wine industry for its dedication to quality and innovation. For more information, please visit singingwater.com.

About the STRIVE Program:

The Startup Training Resources to Inspire Veteran Entrepreneurship (STRIVE) program is a transformative initiative designed to empower veterans and military family members as entrepreneurs. Offered by Syracuse University's Institute for Veterans and Military Families' (IVMF) ARSENAL of 8 national entrepreneurship programs, STRIVE leverages local networks and educational resources to nurture and advance veteran-owned businesses.

About The Kaua'i Veteran's Council:

The Kaua'i Veterans Center is a vital hub dedicated to enhancing the delivery of benefits to veterans, their families, and the dependents of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. It stands as a monument honoring their service, preserving their military heritage, and embracing their families. The center serves as a meeting place for military functions, veteran events, and family programs, welcoming the community at large.

About Kaua'i Community College:

Kauai Community College is a comprehensive institution located on the island of Kaua'i, forming a crucial part of the University of Hawai'i system. Offering 34 degree and certificate programs, the college prepares students for the workforce and further education. Additionally, Kauai CC provides non-credit courses for businesses and lifelong learning through the Office of Continuing Education. The college also offers advanced courses leading to Bachelor's and Graduate degrees through the University Center.

About Beef Steak Kitchen + Bar:

Located in Boerne Texas, Beef Steak Kitchen + Bar is dedicated to crafting unforgettable dining experiences. From succulent steaks that melt in your mouth to an extensive selection of craft beers, fine wines, and handcrafted cocktails - every meal is a celebration of flavor, tradition, and community. Visit beefsteaktx.com

Press Contact for Singing Water:

Andrew Ivankovich

CEO, Singing Water Vineyards

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (830) 457-9006

Press Contact for Kauai Community College STRIVE & Veterans Programs:

Alicia Sams

Veteran Support Counselor

Kauai Community College

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (808) 245-8317

SOURCE Singing Water Vineyards