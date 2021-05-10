Historic New England Launches Streaming Series, Leading Voices: Conversations on Preservation, Resilience, and Cultural Philanthropy, May 12, 2021

BOSTON, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Historic New England (www.historicnewengland.org), the oldest and largest regional heritage organization in the U.S., will premiere a new five-part streaming series, Leading Voices: Conversations on Preservation, Resilience, and Cultural Philanthropy, at HistoricNewEngland.org/LeadingVoices , on May 12, 2021, 6:00 p.m. (EDT).

Leading Voices will highlight cultural and philanthropic leaders from the U.S. and abroad discussing the critical, multi-faceted role private philanthropy plays in building, protecting, and ensuring our cultural fabric.

Noted Vin Cipolla, President and CEO of Historic New England who also hosts the series,

"Resilience—cultural, environmental, social, and economic—requires the forceful and passionate participation of private citizens and philanthropic institutions. They have historically led the way in protecting and sharing those spaces, stories, and objects that serve as central drivers in making communities all over the world stronger and more vibrant."

"In Leading Voices, Historic New England has assembled an inspiring group of cultural leaders who offer penetrating and personal thoughts about the role that philanthropy—and philanthropists—have played in nurturing their own projects, and explore the complex issues and opportunities involved."



The five-part Leading Voices streaming series, available at HistoricNewEngland.org/LeadingVoices free of charge, launches on Wednesday, May 12 at 6:00 p.m. (EDT), with a new thirty-minute conversation debuting each Wednesday:

May 12 A Conversation with Carol Coletta , President and CEO of Memphis River Parks Partnership and a leading influencer on placemaking, and Candelaria Silva-Collins , Chair of the Designators of the George B. Henderson Foundation, consultant on cultural economic development and creative entrepreneurship, children's book author, and facilitator. Read full bios.

Much of philanthropy is personal—people respond to a cause or individual that resonates with them. In this program, three exceptional, resourceful leaders in the world of international culture and heritage philanthropy, all currently in France , speak to individual commitment in philanthropy. Dena Kaye, a self-described eclectic philanthropist, is at the center of a conversation with Margery Arent Safir and Alexandre de Vogüé, whose non-profits are the recipients of her very personal philanthropy.

Amir Pasic , Dean of the country's first school of philanthropy and uniquely situated to share insights into current trends in cultural philanthropy, and Linda Johnson , head of one of the nation's largest public library systems, discuss the critical role public/private philanthropy is playing in supporting public institutions, particularly as those organizations become increasingly multi-dimensional in the services provided to their communities.

Both Pamela Fiori and Marc Rosen are groundbreakers in the beauty, fragrance, culture, and publishing worlds and are intimately familiar with the power of individual philanthropy, each receiving esteemed recognition for their own philanthropic leadership. Their personal observations in this Leading Voices program draw on Pamela's experiences as legendary editor of Town & Country and other influential publications, and Marc's inspiring creative work and celebration and preservation of objects in these areas.

Two distinguished women, Elizabeth Diller , one of the world's leading architects whose acclaimed cross-genre work on cultural and civic projects includes The High Line, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, the latest MoMA expansion in New York , The Broad in Los Angeles , ICA Boston, and Moscow's Zaryadye Park, and Susan Whiting , who leads the evolution of The National Women's History Museum to include its first place in Washington , D.C., and most recently served as vice chair of Nielsen, the largest global research company, share their thoughts on the challenges of building cultural centers, the power of design to inspire participation, and the process that leads to successful projects.

ABOUT HISTORIC NEW ENGLAND

Cultural philanthropy has played an essential role in the growth of 111-year-old Historic New England, a national leader in historic preservation and storytelling. Historic New England's thirty-eight homes, farms, and landscapes, all open to the public, and collection of over 1.5 million artifacts, documents, and objects, cover more than four hundred years of New England history. Historic New England provides extensive programs for young people, adults, and preservation professionals and administers the nation's largest easement program protecting historic properties.

