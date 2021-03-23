Historic New Issues of 2021 Peace and Morgan Silver Dollar Approved by the House

BURNSVILLE, Minn., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coins struck in 2021 will recognize the 100th anniversary of the United States Mint's transition of production from the Morgan dollar to the Peace dollar. Asset Marketing Services (AMS), a provider of collectible coins to hobbyists and enthusiasts since 1984, shares insights and details on the new issues, as well as excitement about the commemoration of the centennial anniversary.

"2021 is a historic year for what may be the most popular U.S. silver dollars ever to be minted," says Mike Schneider, Sr. Director of Product Development at AMS. "These highly anticipated coins are a great addition to any collection; we believe their new issues will play a significant role in attracting a new generation of collectors and enthusiasts."

Signed into law earlier this year, Public Law 116-286 or the 1921 Silver Dollar Coin Anniversary Act, calls on the Secretary of the Treasury to "mint and issue $1 coins in recognition of the 100th anniversary of completion of coinage of the Morgan dollar and the 100th anniversary of commencement of coinage of the Peace dollar."

Coinage struck in 2021 will include a minimum of six different coins at three different U.S. Mint production facilities: Denver, San Francisco, and Philadelphia. Coins minted at the Denver and San Francisco Mint will bear their respective D and S Mint marks below the eagle's tail feathers on the reverse side, denoting their location of origin. Coins struck at the Philadelphia Mint will have no Mint mark, similar to the 1921 Morgan dollars.

Though details regarding each coin have not yet been released by the U.S. Mint, both ModernCoinMart and GovMint.com offer customers the opportunity to sign-up now to be notified when they are available to pre-order.

Designed by George T. Morgan, the Morgan Dollar was minted between 1878 to 1904 and returned for a final year of issue in 1921. As one of the most collected U.S. coins, it's coveted for its popular design, rich history, and unique culture surrounding the time it was minted.

The Peace Dollar, designed by Anthony de Francisci and minted between 1921 to 1935, also became a popular coin in numismatics, as the U.S. Mint struck the Peace Dollar shortly after the victory in World War I. While the two share stark differences in design, they are two of the most celebrated and culturally significant coins in circulation.

Asset Marketing Services (AMS) is a provider of collectible coins, currency, numismatics and other collectibles to coin collectors and enthusiasts since 1984. AMS, through its brands, combines to make one of the world's largest direct-to-consumer marketers of precious metals and collectible coins.

