Historic North Texas Pecan Plantation Residential Development and Pecan Orchard on the Brazos River to Be Sold

Pecan Plantation is a combination Texas development success and family legacy operation like no other. The offering includes an array of mixed-use opportunities and vast continued development returns.

Jim Anthony stated, "We have listed the entire developable property for sale with Icon Global Group and we look forward to ushering in new ownership and transition. Perhaps there is another developer or like-minded family like ours that would like to take on and continue what we have nurtured to this point in time."

This property has several distinctive features:

Surrounded by 17 miles of the scenic Brazos River just below the lake Granbury Dam. Seven miles from historic Granbury , one hour to downtown Fort Worth , 1.5 hours to DFW airport. Served by a commercial center featuring a bank, grocery store, medical center, pharmacy, plus other business and services.

The future development of the Pecan Plantation property would be included in, and governed by, a homeowner's association which provides for its members many amenities, some of which are:

Very reasonable dues and fees, as well as reasonable taxes A full-service country club Two 18-hole golf courses Two private airports A marina on Lake Granbury Gated 24-hour security Community center, equestrian center, walking and riding trails as well as parks and picnic areas.

Icon Global Group's Bernard Uechtritz said, "I have had some interesting opportunities in my career but representing the Anthony family and this property will be a highlight. This is a life's work of cohesion and collaboration as a family and a Texas business legacy that is unmatched. They are handing over generations of made memories for thousands who have made Pecan Plantation a home and lifestyle like no other, and there is more blue sky to come."

The major advantage of an established successful opportunity such as this versus a greenfield development project includes extensive in-place infrastructure with reasonable permitting and approval processes that would save years and hundreds of thousands of dollars in start-up preparations for a developer/homebuilder. A substantial portion of infrastructure is in place with a concept plan pre-approved by Hood County. The continued operation of the pecan orchard by a purchaser, alongside other possible business opportunities can contribute to offsetting the holding costs over time.

Interested parties should contact Icon Global Group via email at info@icon.global or call 214.855.4000 for further information.

For more information on Icon Global, or to view other available properties, click the Icon Global digital brochure here or visit www.icon.global.

*Click Here for Photos and Video Downloads

About Icon Global Group

Icon Global (www.Icon.Global), an affiliate of Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International – Ranch Division, designs and implements strategic, tactical marketing and sales campaigns for private clients with unique, high-end properties globally.

Icon Global was founded by complex deal maker and international real estate advisor, Bernard Uechtritz. The Australian native most notably led the global marketing and sale of the 535,000-acre W.T. Waggoner Ranch in Vernon, Texas. Listed at $725 million. The group's marketing and sales success is unquestionably unparalleled.

In 2016, 2017 and 2018 combined listings and sales volume reached or exceeded $1 billion dollars each year, including notable sales: $60M Barefoot Ranch (TX), $45M Rio Bonito Ranch (TX), $21M Dodge Ranch (WY), $34M Broseco Ranch (TX).

2019 Notable Sales Include: $32.5M Stalking Horse bid sale of The KC7 Ranch (TX), $13.5M Comanche Crest Ranch (TX) and the $84M Reserve and Sulphur Bluff Ranch (TX).

Currently Marketing: $250M Alcoa's Sandow Lakes Ranch (TX), Spring Gulch Ranch (WY), Black Hills Mesa (WY), $40M KB Carter Ranch (TX), and many more.

