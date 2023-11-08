Historic Nude Resort in the Hills of Silicon Valley, Lupin Lodge, Now Available for Sale: $32.8 Million

LOS GATOS, Calif., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lupin Lodge, a beloved historic naturist resort, nestled amidst the scenic hills of Los Gatos, is now on the market, presenting an unparalleled opportunity for a new chapter in its storied 88-year history. The property, encompassing 112 picturesque acres located just south of the Lexington Reservoir off Highway 17, is a unique gem in the heart of the Bay Area, strategically positioned within Silicon Valley.

A view of Lupin Lodge's 112-acre property, in the hills above Silicon Valley, showcasing several buildings in the foreground. The perspective extends from the southwest to the northeast, with Lexington Reservoir in the background.
Founded during the Great Depression on the site of an old winery that closed due to Prohibition, Lupin Lodge has endured and thrived despite the challenges of economic upheaval, world wars, wildfires, and various adversities. For the past 47 years, the Stout family has lovingly owned and operated this iconic establishment, which is also the oldest business in the Los Gatos Chamber of Commerce.

Lori Kay Stout, the current owner, and operator, has decided to pass the torch, seeking new stewards for this historic property. She expressed her vision for the property's future, saying, "I see this sale as an opportunity for a buyer to build on 88 years of history. This place is more than just a naturist club; it's a canvas for creating something truly remarkable."

The site, featuring majestic redwood trees and ancient oaks, is a natural haven visited by deer that frequently drink from a nearby creek. Its strategic location within Silicon Valley places it equidistant to the world's most advanced technology companies. Additionally, it is conveniently situated between San Francisco and the Monterey Peninsula, offering unparalleled access to both major economic and cultural hubs.

This prime location makes Lupin Lodge an excellent candidate for various development possibilities, which may include:

  • A retreat or conference center, such as Green Mountain Retreat (Los Gatos, CA) or Asilomar Hotel and Conference Grounds (Pacific Grove, CA)
  • A winery with a lodge
  • A glamping-eco adventure resort, similar to Castanoa (Pescadero, California)
  • A satellite campus for a college or hi-tech institution
  • A wellness retreat or center
  • Horse and equestrian facilities

The potential uses for this one-of-a-kind property are as diverse as the opportunities it offers. It's a canvas waiting for a visionary to create something truly extraordinary. More information about this property can be found at lupinlodgeoflosgatos.com

"Rarely does an opportunity like this come along to purchase a property with such a rich history and endless potential," says Joe Pollifrone Broker Associate Christie's International Real Estate Sereno, the real estate broker representing the sale. "This unique and secluded property, just minutes from Highway 17 and Los Gatos, is a blank slate for someone with a grand vision.

