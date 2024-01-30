Historic Opportunity to End Breast Cancer Launched Today

Pink Eraser Project Will Accelerate Breast Cancer Vaccines

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today two high-profile breast cancer survivors, with the nation's top breast cancer doctors backing them, launched the Pink Eraser Project that will accelerate development of life saving breast cancer vaccines, aiming to shorten the process by 25 years.

Founders Award-Winning Journalist Kristen Dahlgren and Acclaimed Breast Cancer Advocate and Attorney Michele Young say the project will provide what's been missing – focus, practical support, collaboration and funding – to take existing science and technology and bring breast cancer vaccines to market.

"The science to end breast cancer exists by harnessing the power of our own immune systems. We have safe and proven vaccines that have prevented recurrence in women in early-stage trials," said Young. "We need to act now to make these vaccines available to all."

"Imagine a day when our moms, friends, and little girls like my seven-year-old daughter won't know breast cancer as a fatal disease," said Dahlgren. "This is everybody's fight, and we hope everyone gets behind us. Together we can get this done."

The pair enrolled doctors from Memorial Sloan Kettering, Cleveland Clinic, MD Anderson, Dana-Farber, University of Washington's Cancer Vaccine Institute and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center to work together and advise them.

Jenni Davis is an example of what's possible. Diagnosed in 2018 with triple negative breast cancer - the most likely to reoccur - she's the first person to receive a triple negative vaccine developed by the Cleveland Clinic. The vaccine has thus far taught Davis's body to identify cancer cells and destroy them.

"It's given me hope. And if you have hope, you have everything," said Davis. "It's not just about me. Someday my daughter can get a vaccine, anyone can get the vaccine, and we'll never have to worry about triple negative breast cancer again."

Another doctor that has vaccines in early-stage trials is University of Washington Oncologist and Cancer Vaccine Institute Director Dr. Nora Disis.

"After 30 years of working on cancer vaccines we are finally at a tipping point in our research. We've created vaccines that train the immune system to find and destroy breast cancer cells. We've had exciting results from our early phase studies, with 80% of patients with advanced breast cancer being alive more than ten years after vaccination," said Disis. "Unfortunately, it's taken too long to get here. We can't take another three decades to bring breast cancer vaccines to market. Too many lives are at stake."

What Disis and others recommend is a laser-like focus on the vaccines, bringing in vaccine and immunotherapy experts, pharmaceutical and biotech partners, government agencies, advocates and those directly affected by breast cancer, working together in a coordinated way. That's what the Pink Eraser Project is doing.

Dahlgren and Young, both breast cancer survivors, met when Dahlgren interviewed Young about her breast cancer journey and her quest to save women from the devastating disease effects.

"When diagnosed with stage 4 de novo breast cancer in 2018 I was told to go through my bucket list. At that moment I decided to save my life and all others," said Young. "With little hope of ever knowing a healthy day again, I researched, traveled to meet with the giants in the field and saw first-hand a revolution taking place that could end breast cancer. I saw we can do this. We can erase breast cancer."

Dahlgren was inspired by Young, the doctors and the science, which she said just blew her away. When she decided she was going to leave her career as an award-winning correspondent for NBC News, she chose to act on this inspiration and form the Pink Eraser Project with Young who has now been in complete remission for four years.

"As a journalist, I've seen how even one person can change the world," said Dahlgren. "We are at a unique moment in time when the right collaboration and funding could mean breast cancer vaccines within a decade. I can't let this opportunity pass without doing everything I can to build a future where no one goes through what I went through."

The Pink Eraser Project encourages anyone interested in ending breast cancer now to make a tax-deductible donation at Pink Eraser Project where they can also become a Pink Eraser and learn more about the organization.

