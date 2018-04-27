Historic Orange Lawn Tennis Club Announces New Ownership Plans to Restore OLTC to Its Premier Stature and Beyond

"The four of us share a common goal to restore Orange Lawn Tennis Club to its rightful place as a family-oriented community," says Schonbraun. "We want it to be a place where people with shared interests can come together to play racquet sports, relax by the pool, or just simply enjoy each other's company."

Schonbraun and Witmondt are quickly developing a reputation as club visionaries after working together to revitalize both Green Brook Country Club in North Caldwell, NJ and Edgewood Country Club in River Vale, NJ. Orange Lawn Tennis Club members make up a diverse blend of families and individuals, linked by common passions for racquet sports and a vibrant social environment. The club is on a path of excellence to distinguish itself with facilities upgrades, re-envisioned dining and events, along with plans to make the club a year-round facility for tennis.

"Orange Lawn is truly one of a kind," says Schonbraun, "perhaps, Forrest Hills is its only peer. Tennis players and families will be excited by our new vision and direction. It's a great time to join now while memberships are still available. The value is tremendous."

One of the most exciting advances at Orange Lawn Tennis Club includes the introduction of former pro-tour player Eric Fromm as General Manager and Director of Racquets. "We all know that Orange Lawn is much more than just one of the greatest tennis clubs in the world. It is a family destination that provides members with wonderful social, athletic and dining experiences," said Fromm. "And it is about to get a whole lot better!"

Fromm competed on tour from 1978-1985, with career highlights including wins over Yannick Noah at Wimbledon and Pat Cash at the US Open. Fromm reached the sixteenth round of the 1983 French Open singles, only to be defeated by the number one player in the world, Jimmy Connors. The following year, Fromm reached the semi-finals of the 1984 French Open doubles with Shlomo Glickstein. Aaron Krickstein is another internationally known player who has signed on to offer members instruction and to play in exhibitions against world-class competitors.

"I competed against most of the great players in the 'golden age' of tennis, including McEnroe, Connors, Lendl, Becker, Edberg, Vilas, Wilander, Nastase, Gerulaitis, and countless others," says Fromm. "I am thrilled to lead the revitalization of the club that played host to these same players, as well as the greatest players in the history of the game – dating back to Tilden, Perry, Riggs, Budge, Hoad, Laver, and Ashe. They all competed on these hallowed grounds – the same grounds where club members practice and compete on a daily basis."

The first phase of Orange Lawn's renovation plans includes major upgrades to the clubhouse that will be completed by May 1st of this year. Additional improvements will be made to the pool area and the children's playground by Memorial Day weekend, followed by an enhanced paddle court experience aimed to be complete by October.

While tennis is at the forefront, Orange Lawn Tennis Club is the center of its members' social universe, with other event options for everyone. An abundance adult and youth activities, fine and casual dining and social events makes it the go to destination for families and tennis enthusiasts alike. Members can expect live music often, as well as, delicious seasonally inspired culinary options.

The aquatics area is a respite for some to simply sit and sip in a relaxing setting. For kids, it is home to resort-style activities and swim teams. The club also houses a new and improved poolside café, in which members can grab a quick bite to eat on the patio, while enjoying a more casual atmosphere.

About Orange Lawn Tennis Club

Since 1880, Orange Lawn Tennis Club has had a rich history of legendary tennis. True to our founding principles, our members value excellent play, a culture of tradition, and friendships that last a lifetime. Located in the heart of South Orange, NJ, Orange Lawn is a catalyst for families and tennis enthusiasts alike to connect, both on the courts and in the clubhouse. Family and individual membership packages are available with no initiation fee. For more information about facility tours and membership, visit http://www.orangelawn.com.

