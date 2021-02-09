Historic Partnership Makes Significant Investment Into Small Businesses In The Deep South

JACKSON, Miss., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hope Enterprise Corporation, with a commitment from Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses of up to $130 million, has partnered with seven cities, and nine historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) to launch the Deep South Economic Mobility Collaborative (DSEMC). Formed to stabilize and strengthen businesses and communities devastated by the economic crisis, DSEMC is an innovative collaborative that invests in the power of small businesses and entrepreneurs in the Deep South, particularly those from underserved and under-resourced communities.

DSEMC taps the expertise and capabilities of Hope Enterprise Corporation , Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses , institutions of higher learning and cities in a unique way to provide access to financing, business education classes, and business support services, leveraging support from the private, public and nonprofit sectors. This comprehensive support focuses on stabilizing and strengthening small businesses, and bolstering employment in a region characterized by deep, entrenched poverty and racial disparities.

"For centuries, racism and economic inequality has thwarted human and economic potential in the Deep South, but our story doesn't end there," said HOPE CEO Bill Bynum . "Equipped with opportunity and the right tools, people of this region can accomplish anything. Fueled by their resilience, and harnessing the collective resources of DSEMC, together we will knock down the barriers facing underserved businesses and communities in a way that has never been done before. The collaborative will help build a more inclusive economy that will yield benefits now and for future generations."

"Given the crucial role Black small businesses play in their communities, it is incredibly important that we act urgently to narrow capital gaps they face," said Goldman Sachs Managing Director and Head of the Urban Investment Group Margaret Anadu . "By expanding our long-standing partnership with Hope and working alongside such important institutions as our public sector and HBCU partners, we can collectively create stronger, more inclusive communities while creating a model that can be replicated across the country."

While the DSEMC is open to all small businesses, the impact of the pandemic and economic crisis has disproportionately harmed communities of color. Recent research shows that between February and mid-April of 2020, 41% of Black businesses had permanently closed due to the impact of COVID-19, compared to 17% of white-owned businesses. Furthermore, the value of Black businesses in the Deep South is lower than in any other part of the country, underscoring the urgent need for solutions in a region with the highest percentage of Black residents.

"The city of Jackson is grateful to Hope Credit Union and Goldman Sachs considering us as an anchor partner with their Deep South Economic Mobility Collaborative," said Jackson, MS Mayor Chokwe Lumumba . "Jackson's small and minority business community has shown recent signs of growth which is great for the city. Having intentional access to institutional capital and technical assistance is imperative for both the sustainability and scalability in order to prepare our businesses for regional competition which effectively creates more jobs and a stronger tax base. We would like to encourage all small and minority businesses to engage in this process, regardless of where you are in your entrepreneurial journey."

"Southern University and A&M College is excited for the opportunity to partner with national leaders to advance small business opportunities for Black entrepreneurs in our community," said Southern University and A&M College President-Chancellor, Dr. Ray L. Belton . "As an anchor institution, and with the support of HOPE and Goldman Sachs, we are poised to assist thousands of Black and women owned businesses."

Through the collaborative, each partner brings unique capabilities and years of experience, and all are passionate about promoting economic opportunity in their communities. Participating municipalities are Birmingham and Montgomery in Alabama; Little Rock, Arkansas; Baton Rouge and New Orleans in Louisiana; Jackson, Mississippi; Memphis, Tennessee. Participating HBCUs are Alabama State University, Miles College, Philander Smith College, Southern University and A&M College, Xavier University, Dillard University, Jackson State University, Tougaloo College, and LeMoyne-Owen College.

Projections call for the DSEMC to serve 4,000-5,000 businesses and support 30,000 employees and their family members while improving conditions in Deep South communities to further Black economic mobility.

To learn more about the Deep South Economic Mobility Collaborative, visit www.hopecu.org/mobility .

About HOPE

HOPE (Hope Enterprise Corporation, Hope Credit Union and Hope Policy Institute) provides financial services; aggregates resources; and engages in advocacy to mitigate the extent to which factors such as race, gender, birthplace and wealth limit one's ability to prosper. Since 1994, HOPE has generated more than $2.9 billion in financing that has benefitted more than 1.7 million people in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee. https://hopecu.org/

About Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses

Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses is an investment to help entrepreneurs create jobs and economic opportunity by providing greater access to education, capital and business support services. To date, more than 10,000 business owners have graduated from the program across all 50 states in the US, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. The program also provides capital to small businesses through lending partnerships with Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFls) and other mission-driven lenders. To date, over $875mm in capital has been deployed to over 16,500 small businesses. https://www.goldmansachs.com/citizenship/10000-small-businesses/US/

