Historic press event on UAP/UFO disclosure in Washington, DC

News provided by

Disclosure Project

30 May, 2023, 10:00 ET

WASHINGTON, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Steven M. Greer, founder of the Disclosure Project and one of the world's leading authorities on the UFO/UAP issue, will be presenting definitive evidence of illegal unacknowledged black budget projects related to UFO/UAP operations in Washington DC2pm on JUNE 12, 2023 at the National Press Club.

He will be joined by several top-secret Government whistleblowers, who will be presenting compelling testimony. These whistleblowers include a U.S. Marine who witnessed a manmade UAP offloading illegal weapons and drugs in Indonesia in 2009.

Continue Reading
Fort Irwin CA based on Top Secret military Witness
Fort Irwin CA based on Top Secret military Witness

The Disclosure intelligence UFO archive, consisting of over 5 terabytes of government documents, whistleblower testimony and specific locations of illegally operated UFO projects and corporations will also be unveiled. Over 700 military, intelligence and corporate whistleblowers are included in this vast archive.

Plans for a civilian initiated RICO (Racketeering Influenced Corrupt Organization) lawsuit against illegal military and corporate projects will be announced and outlined.

Additionally, some of the 119 crash/retrieval events of extraterrestrial vehicles will be summarized and presented. The Disclosure Archive contains intelligence on all these cases.

A summary of advanced energy and propulsion technologies that have been illegally confiscated and suppressed will be presented. These technologies would replace all fossil fuels, nuclear power and electric transmission systems and would create a new economy free of poverty and pollution within a generation.

Over the course of the last 30 years, Dr. Greer has identified over 700 high-level government and corporate whistleblowers willing to testify on their direct involvement with the UFO/ET matter, advanced energy and propulsion systems and the existence of covert government programs that are run illegally. 

He has provided briefings for sitting U.S. presidents and senior government officials across the globe, drawing from his extensive intelligence archive. He has conducted countless media interviews and lectured all over the world. Dr. Greer has authored five books and produced five feature documentaries. His latest film, "The Lost Century and How to Reclaim it" will be released on June 6, 2023.

"It's really about the renewal of democracy, because everyone says, 'We're in a free country in a democracy', but how free and how democratic can it be if the most important technologies and the most important discoveries are kept from the media and the public and our policy makers".

For media inquiries contact: Lera at [email protected]

SOURCE Disclosure Project

Also from this source

Historic press event on UAP/UFO disclosure in Washington, DC

Historic press event on UAP/UFO disclosure in Washington, DC

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.