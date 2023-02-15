Historic Private School Pioneers the Future of Education with 3D Holographic Technology

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- West Nottingham Academy recently announced a partnership with Holovisn, an industry leader in 3D holographic technology and immersive experiences. Holographic technology will play a major role in shaping the future of computing, entertainment, communication, and education to enhance viewer engagement. Advances in VR/AR, 5G networks, and quantum computing will drive the need for more immersive experiences. We should expect to see more practical applications of holographics, not just for advertising, but as valuable resources and tools in the fields of medicine, and education.

WNA Head of School Sandra D. Wirth Ed.D. "Partnering with Holovisn has allowed us to greatly enhance our academic program by offering cutting edge technology experiences that aren't offered in any other school. Our students gain an incredible advantage as they see, understand, and work hands-on with professionals in emerging technologies. It all started with, "what if…"

Established in 1744, West Nottingham Academy is the longest-standing boarding and day school in the United States. Located within only a few hours of major metropolitan cities like Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington D.C., and New York City. WNA is an advanced boarding and day school providing experiences designed to inspire leaders and innovators.

Holovisn is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Company's mission is to develop and create the most engaging and effective technologies for the rapidly evolving holographic display market, while providing the educational training and academic tools needed for students to excel in this field.

The STEM and Innovation Signature Program collaboration with Holovisn provides West Nottingham's Innovation Center, and their students with education, training and real world application of 3D printers, Sprout computers, laser cutters, podcasting equipment, green screens, and VIVE virtual reality systems.

"West Nottingham Academy is one of the oldest private schools in the nation that is globally recognized for its core mission of inspiring future leaders and innovators. A partnership between two teams with a passion for innovation made perfect sense." said Entrepreneur and Alumni, Blake Van Leer

Holographic displays will play a large role in the future fields of advertising, education and medicine. Overall, the future of holographic technology is both exciting and optimistic. It will be interesting to see the evolution and the impact that holographic technology will have on the world.

