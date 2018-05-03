Historic Settlement Agreement Reached In South African Gold Mine Workers' Class Action

South Africa human rights lawyer Richard Spoor, of the Law Office of Richard Spoor Inc., retained U.S. plaintiffs' law firm Motley Rice LLC to consult on the litigation in 2011.

This is the very first class action settlement of its kind in South Africa. The agreement creates a Trust to compensate all eligible workers suffering from silicosis and/or tuberculosis who worked in these Companies' mines from 1965 to date as well as their dependents. The settlement includes a significant budget for the Trust to locate potential class members, medically examine eligible miners and provide compensation to all qualifying class members. The settlement is not a limited fund or fixed amount. The Companies have agreed to compensate all eligible Claimants.

"I am pleased with this settlement. We have managed to provide access to justice and meaningful compensation to thousands of current and former gold mine workers and their dependents spread throughout Sub-Saharan Africa," said Motley Rice attorney Michael Elsner who has been a consultant in the South Africa litigation since the beginning and was one of the lead settlement negotiators. "This agreement is proof that when opposing counsel are willing to listen, work together and think creatively, significant public good can be achieved. In this case, we could not have accomplished these results in a trial judgment. It is a credit to the lawyers working on behalf of the settling companies and the class."

"I am looking forward to the day that I will receive my compensation so that I can take care of myself and my family. I am happy for other mine workers too, who will benefit from this as we waited for years, but I never lost hope. I knew that one day justice will rule in our favour," said Zama Gangi, a class representative living in Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape who has been diagnosed with silicosis.

"Today's settlement is proof that civil litigation can bring about much needed reforms," said Richard Spoor. "I have been pleased by the cooperation among the parties and hope the Court will approve this settlement that will no doubt help thousands of gold miners and their families who are currently suffering and in desperate need of assistance."

In May 2016, the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg certified this class action, the first in South African history for sick workers, allowing gold miners suffering from silicosis and tuberculosis to proceed with their claims against the gold mine companies. The Court's order was on appeal at the time of settlement. Few class actions have been brought in South Africa and none for sick workers prior to this litigation.

About Silicosis

Silicosis is caused by breathing in crystalline silica dust, which comes from the common mineral known as quartz. When inhaled, it damages lung tissue and results in scarring or fibrosis, which reduces lung function. Many mining processes, such as blasting, drilling, handling and transporting rock containing quartz, can generate crystalline silica dust. The most usual complication of silicosis, and a frequent cause of death, is tuberculosis. Individuals with silicosis are three times more likely to develop tuberculosis, which is already at epidemic levels in South Africa. Silicosis is irreversible, progressive and incurable.

Motley Rice is one of the United States' largest plaintiffs' litigation firms. With a tradition of representing those whose rights have been violated, Motley Rice attorneys gained recognition for their pioneering asbestos lawsuits, their work with the State Attorneys General in the landmark litigation against Big Tobacco, and their representation of 9/11 families in the ongoing lawsuit against terrorist financiers. The firm continues to handle complex litigation in numerous areas, including securities fraud; antitrust; consumer protection; mesothelioma; environmental contamination; prescription and over-the-counter drugs; other medical devices; human rights; aviation disasters; and wrongful death. Motley Rice is headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, S.C., and has additional offices in Connecticut; Louisiana; Washington, D.C.; New York; Missouri; Rhode Island; and West Virginia. For more information, contact Motley Rice attorney Michael E. Elsner (NY, SC, VA) at 1.800.768.4026 or visit www.motleyrice.com. Connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

