Historic step for Brose

Volkswagen and Brose will each hold a 50 percent share in the new business, which currently employs 5,200 people at six locations in Germany, Poland and China and generates 1.4 billion euros in sales. The joint venture plans to double volumes to serve its own requirements in the coming years and establish itself as an independent supplier to other carmakers as well. Industrial leadership of the new company will rest with Brose, whose long-standing Executive Vice President Thomas Spangler (56) will take over as CEO.

The agreed partnership is expected to significantly increase Brose Group business volume to 9.7 billion euros by 2025 and grow the workforce to around 34,000 employees.

The final signing of the comprehensive agreement was carried out by top executives from each of the respective delegations, including the Chairman of the Board of Management of Volkswagen AG, Dr. Herbert Diess, and Chairman of the Brose Group, Michael Stoschek.

The joint venture will likely receive antitrust law approval in the second half of 2021.

About Brose

Brose is the world's fourth-largest family-owned automotive supplier. The company develops and produces mechatronic systems for vehicle doors and seats as well as electric motors, drives and electronics, among others for steering, brakes, transmissions and engine cooling. More than 26,000 employees at 63 locations in 23 countries generate 6.3 billion euros in sales. Every other new vehicle worldwide is equipped with at least one Brose product.

About Brose North America

Brose has been a committed partner to the North American market since 1993. The mechatronics specialist now counts twelve locations across Canada, the United States and Mexico and employs approximately 6,000 people in the region. The entire range of Brose products is manufactured throughout the North American facilities, door modules and seat systems to drives and electronics.

