Historic Tennessean Travel Stop Rebuilds Bigger & Better

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The historic Tennessean Travel Stop, located at I-65 and exit 22 (3686 Pulaski Hwy) in Cornersville, TN, unveiled its plans today for its brand-new 25,000-square-foot building. A formal groundbreaking event was held on Friday, August 12, celebrating the start of construction on the site of the iconic fifty-year-old Tennessean Travel Stop.

Members of the Sachs family, leaders with Sachs Capital Group, celebrate at the groundbreaking of the new Tennessean Travel Stop project located in Cornersville, Tennessee. A rendering showcases the design of the new Tennessean Travel Stop, a project being built to replace the popular former travel facility that was destroyed in a fire last year.

The project's start comes roughly one year after the site's former building was destroyed by a grease fire started in the Tennessean's restaurant. Only one fueling station canopy was able to be salvaged from the existing facility, with all other features being designed and built from the ground up.

The Tennessean Travel Stop will showcase many new amenities including a full-service cocktail bar, an ice cream shop with donuts and coffee, and a quick-service deli with pizza, wings, and sandwiches. In addition, the famous Tennessean BBQ restaurant will return to serving the same beloved recipes and buffets as before, adding significant outdoor seating and a spectacular rooftop deck adjacent to the 2nd-floor bar.

"We understand how important The Tennessean has been to the state of Tennessee, proudly serving national over-the-road truckers, travelers, and especially our incredibly loyal Cornersville community. I'm extremely proud to unveil the new Tennessean Travel Stop. Our dedicated team has been working diligently throughout this past year to design and plan a more expansive facility," said Gregory H. Sachs, owner of the Tennessean Travel Stop and Founder and CEO of Sachs Capital Group.

Located roughly one hour south of Nashville, the new travel stop will prominently feature Tennessee's beautiful countryside vistas. The architecture and interior design team at the Nashville-based firm Powell created a wide variety of space options for use by truckers, the local community, and those looking to take a break from their travel journeys. The construction, led by the team at Impetus, is slated to take approximately twelve months to complete.

"We are really excited to be on board to bring the iconic Tennessean Travel Stop back to life," said Craig Floyd, the Nashville Market Leader for Impetus. "Our team has begun work on demolishing the former building and we will soon be underway with vertical construction in the weeks ahead. We will certainly be pressing forward quickly to deliver this project on a fast track for the benefit of the region, and for our clients at Sachs Capital Group," he added.

About Sachs Capital Group Founded in 2008 by Gregory H. Sachs, Sachs Capital Group is a private opportunistic investment firm focused on alternative investment opportunities in high-growth sectors or in areas where market dynamics offer the potential for superior risk-adjusted returns. We are built on the founding principles of providing solid risk-adjusted returns, active risk and investment management and transparent investor relations. To learn more, visit www.sachscapitalgroup.com.

About Impetus Headquartered in New Orleans, LA, Impetus has established itself as an award-winning, national player in construction services. With major awards from organizations that include Associated Builders & Contractors, among others, Impetus has been recognized by its industry peers for its innovation and the significant value it brings to project owners and partners. Whether it's on a new project, adding new talent, entering a new region or implementing new and better ways of doing things, the goal at Impetus is always to Break New Ground. To learn more, visit www.buildimpetus.com

