Historic theatres and other nonprofits to receive grants for green building infrastructure improvements

ATLANTA, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southface, a leading environmental and community development nonprofit, is pleased to announce the latest partners selected to participate in GoodUse, a grant program which guides nonprofits through resource efficiency upgrades to reduce environmental impact and save money that can be reinvested into core programming. This group of grantees includes three historic theatres, as part of Southface's partnership with the Fox Theatre Institute, along with schools, social justice organizations and other community-based nonprofits.

Nonprofit organizations are vital to healthy, resilient communities. The pandemic's impact on their ability to provide core services hit deep and had the potential to close doors permanently. GoodUse has helped these organizations reduce operational costs and increase resiliency within the heart of a community.

"Southface has over 40 years of experience in providing green building infrastructure improvements and sustainability sector job training. Participation in the GoodUse program has the potential to lower climate pollution, including carbon dioxide and methane, while improving overall building performance and reducing an organization's long-term costs," said Andrea Pinabell, President at Southface. "The savings from these upgrades will enable them to focus their efforts and funding on serving their communities."

The grantees are:

Acton Academy at Serenbe, Chattahoochee Hills, GA

Agnes Scott College , Decatur, GA

, Bennett College, Greensboro, NC

Collins Food Pantry, Atlanta, GA

Cornerstone Christian Academy, Peachtree Corners, GA

Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, Marietta, GA

El Refugio, Lumpkin, GA

First Baptist Church E . 8 th Street, Chattanooga, TN

. 8 Street, Friends of Douglass Theatre Complex, Macon, GA

Historic DeSoto Theatre Foundation, Rome, GA

Koinonia Farm, Americus, GA

Mount Zion AME Church, Charleston, SC

The Salvation Army Georgia Division, Norcross, GA

Salvation Army Washington NC, Washington, NC

Southwest Viral Med, El Paso, TX

Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Atlanta (UUCA), Atlanta, GA

Southface Institute's GoodUse grantees receive technical assistance, education and matching grants to help them pay for energy and water efficiency improvements and indoor air quality upgrades. The program is funded in partnership with The Kendeda Fund, as its cornerstone funder, and with the support of The JPB Foundation and others. For more information, visit Southface.org/GoodUse.

About Southface Institute

Southface Institute, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, is leading the way toward a sustainable, equitable and healthy built environment for all. Learn more, Southface.org.

