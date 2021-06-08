Historic Whiskey Row Building Purchased by Colorado-based Food, Beverage and Entertainment Company

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The W.L. Weller building at 121 West Main Street on Louisville's historic Whiskey Row was purchased this week by Colorado-based bar and entertainment company, The Numbers Holding Company, LLC. The iconic building will be home to Number Fifteen, a venue backed by local and national investors celebrating both the history and the future of Kentucky.

Number Fifteen, named in honor of Kentucky being the 15th state to join the union, will combine offerings from Kentucky's best musicians, distillers, brewers, and chefs throughout the six-story building.

"We've been looking for a place to call home in Kentucky for more than a year. Opening Number Fifteen on historic Whiskey Row allows us to pay homage to the founding fathers of Kentucky spirits, while also providing a space to uniquely showcase those following in their footsteps," said Spencer Fronk, CEO of The Numbers Holding Company. "From up-and-coming producers to centuries-old institutions, Number Fifteen will present multiple branded tasting rooms set beside an iconic two-story music venue. We look forward to working with beverage suppliers and chefs from across the state to curate an experience embodying Kentucky's rich history, while complementing Louisville's lively downtown."

Number Fifteen, opening in 2023, is the second concept from The Numbers Holding Company. The first location, a $15MM venue called Number Thirty Eight in the River North Art District in Denver, CO, opened in October 2020. The Numbers Holding Company intends to open additional locations across the country in markets like Columbus, OH (Number Seventeen), Atlanta, GA (Number Four), Austin, TX (Number Twenty Eight), and Portland, OR (Number Thirty Three). The development team is currently looking for expansive and unique locations offering a combination of indoor and outdoor space.

ABOUT THE NUMBERS HOLDING COMPANY

Number Fifteen is the second concept from The Numbers Holding Company, LLC. The first concept, Number Thirty Eight, opened in Denver, CO in October 2020. Future locations are in development and each will feature local distilleries, breweries, cider houses, wineries, chefs, artists, and musicians representative of each state. Each location is planned to be branded by state formation numbers to represent the broad uniqueness of the state. For more information, please contact Spencer Fronk at [email protected].

