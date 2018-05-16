Historical Fiction Novel Melds Humor, Tragedy and Philosophy

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- R.W. Murphy, author of the new ebook and print on demand historical fiction novel Chains of the Cosmic Wanderer | A Matter of Significance (Aqua Clara Press, ebook ISBN: 978-7323331-0-9; print paperback ISBN: 978-7323331-1-6) provides a treat for those he terms his "reader/listeners." It is comprised of dozens of stories ranging from self-deprecating humor to the most profound subjects. At 400 pages, it is an exceptional anthology for its price.

See http://aquaclarapress.com for contact details, review copies, photos, and author bio.

R.W. Murphy - Author Paperback Cover

He structures his book around the concept of a seanchaí, the ancient Irish teller of tales, and keeps the reader thinking all the stories, in the aggregate, have been told over the course of a few pints one night. He concludes it with an Epilogue containing several deliberate big lies about which he warned the reader in the book's first pages. Throughout, Murphy maintains factual accuracy based on his own personal experiences and knowledge of the subject matter. However, he eschews the concept of an autobiographical approach. He reinforces numerous times that the stories are strictly for entertainment and might, in fact, contain many deliberate inaccuracies as the prerogative of an American-Irishman writer.

The Navy-related stories are exceptionally profound at times due to Mr. Murphy's experience as a regular, commissioned U.S. Naval officer. He was discharged as a Lieutenant, USN after significant shipboard responsibilities throughout the world as a young man. His relating of intelligence work and nuclear weapons delivery pressures on a junior officer is exceptionally engaging.

Contributors and early readers of his book have expressed great enthusiasm for the project due to both its subtle, wry, self-deprecating humor and its many chapter ending life lesson wrap-ups. It takes the book at times from the entertaining to the instructive without becoming unduly pedantic in the process.

R.W. Murphy has been enthralled by the challenges, weakness, generosity, definitions of self, and incessantly humorous antics of the human species his entire adult life. Chains of the Cosmic Wanderer | A Matter of Significance is a fictional novel based on his own experiences in terms of how those things impacted his life.

Sample pages at https://www.amazon.com/Chains-Cosmic-Wanderer-Matter-Significance-ebook/dp/B07CW2TCQF/ref=la_B07CWFFT8R_1_1?s=books&ie=UTF8.

Contact: R.W. Murphy

USA Telephone: 727.510.7138

E-mail: 195062@email4pr.com

Website: http://aquaclarapress.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/historical-fiction-novel-melds-humor-tragedy-and-philosophy-300649371.html

SOURCE Aqua Clara Press

Related Links

http://aquaclarapress.com

