Historical Fiction Perfect for Israel's 75th Anniversary

NEW YORK, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam Bellow and David S. Bernstein, co-publishers of Wicked Son Books, share this ethos: "If you want to know what happened, read history books. If you want to understand what happened, read historical fiction."

A stirring novel about the birth of the modern state of Israel - published to coincide with Israel's 75th anniversary.

In that spirit, Wicked Son Books is publishing THE SHORTEST ROAD, book two in The Promised Wars series by New York Times-bestselling author David L. Robbins to coincide with the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the modern Jewish nation-state. The Shortest Road is part of Robbins' fiction series set in five of Israel's pivotal wars. The first book, Isaac's Beacon, details the Jewish revolt against the British and the Arab civil war which followed. This latest novel provides deep insight into Yom HaAtzmaut, Israel's Independence Day — also recognized as a day of remembrance for what the Palestinians call the Nakba, the Catastrophe.

THE SHORTEST ROAD is a historical novel exploring the Middle East conflict still raging nearly eight decades after the war for Israel's independence. Robbins, dubbed "the Homer of World War II," sensitively depicts the fight for survival, the contest for land and freedom, and the tragedies of the warrior, the simple citizen, and the refugee.

THE SHORTEST ROAD, available in hardcover and eBook, will deepen your understanding not only of a tumultuous place and time and of complex peoples at war, but also the human capacity for sorrow, struggle, and love.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: New York Times-bestselling author David L. Robbins has published sixteen novels. He is also an award- winning playwright, screenwriter, and essayist. The Virginia Commission for the Arts has named David one of Virginia's two "Most Influential Literary Artists" for the last fifty years.

PRAISE FOR THE PROMISED WARS SERIES:

"...Stands alongside the great fiction epics of Israel by Leon Uris and Herman Wouk. Robbins has written an instant classic." — Jeff Shaara, award-winning historical fiction author

"A sweeping historical epic…the events are portrayed with careful adherence to historical accuracy, a sign of the author's meticulous research." — The Times of Israel

"This is Robbins—historian, humanist, and master novelist—at the top of his game. An epic and timeless work." – William S. Cohen, former U.S. Senator, Congressman, and Sec. of Defense

"The narrative not only incorporates detailed accounts of these happenings, but also deeply explores the motivations of the many people involved in them. A lively work that explores a transformative time in a tumultuous place." — Kirkus Reviews

THE SHORTEST ROAD The Promised Wars, Book 2 by David L. Robbins

Wicked Son Books, distributed by Simon & Schuster | May 2, 2023

400 pages, hardcover, $30, ISBN-13: 9781637587652 | eBook, $14.99, ASIN: B0BQJS53YM

