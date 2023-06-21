Historical Salvador Dalí Exhibit The Divine Comedy open now at Park West Gallery, Soho

Park West Gallery

21 Jun, 2023, 15:55 ET

One of the few institutions in the world with a complete set of all 100 illustrations for public viewing and purchase

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Park West Gallery SoHo is set to display Salvador Dalí's expansive collection of Dante Alighieri's The Divine Comedy  (c. 1308-20), beginning June 16th, and for a limited time.

One of the few institutions in the world to have this historic collection, Park West invites the public to their newest gallery located at 411 W Broadway. Featuring all 100 wood engravings, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see The Divine Comedy as it was meant to be experienced -- in its entirety, in the heart of New York City.

"Divine Comedy - Purgatory 33" by Salvador Dalí "Divine Comedy - Purgatory 1" by Salvador Dalí "Divine Comedy - Inferno 17" by Salvador Dalí "The Divine Comedy" Suite by Salvador Dalí Salvador Dali's "Divine Comedy" previous exhibition at Park West Gallery Waikiki

During his early years as a Surrealist artist, Spanish-born Dalí became famous and controversial for defying the limits of imagination through his bizarre and mind-boggling art. It was in the 1950s, when Dalí renounced Surrealism and embraced Catholicism, he created the 100 unforgettable illustrations from the Divine Comedy suite. The collection took over 14 years to complete.

Although it is a poetic narrative, The Divine Comedy is told sequentially, taking its readers along with Dante on a journey through Hell (Inferno), Purgatory, and Paradise. Each work is a masterpiece that blends art and literature in a way that only Dalí could achieve.

"We're delighted to present The Divine Comedy at our SoHo gallery," said John Block, Executive Vice President for Park West Gallery. "In this exhibit, Salvador Dalí's illustrative works depict Dante's imaginary travels toward salvation, but you will see how Dali reveals his own evolution as an artist. That's what makes it so compelling."

Park West Gallery SoHo is open 7 days a week, Monday-Wednesday 10am - 6pm, Thursday 10am - 7 pm, Friday-Saturday 10am - 8pm and Sunday 11am - 7 pm . Entry is at no cost, and their expert staff are available to guide visitors through the gallery.

For more information about Park West Gallery, and upcoming events and promotions, please visit: www.parkwestgallery.com or on Instagram @parkwestsohonyc.

About Park West Gallery:
Park West Gallery has brought the experience of collecting fine art to more than 3 million customers since 1969. No other company has the expertise, insight, or variety of art as Park West Gallery. Whether it's masterpieces from history's greatest artists or the latest artwork from leading contemporary icons, Park West offers something for everyone.

For decades, Park West Gallery has brought its unmatched knowledge and customer service to art auctions on cruise ships, fine hotels, weekly live-streaming broadcasts, and gallery locations in New York, Las Vegas, Detroit, and Hawaii.

Park West Gallery strives to create an entertaining, educational, and welcoming atmosphere that ignites a passion for the arts. Park West's mission is to make the art world accessible, helping its clients build lasting memories through collecting events, educational seminars, and art exhibitions.

You can learn more about Park West Gallery and its locations, and auctions at www.parkwestgallery.com.

Kristen Revel
AMP3 PR
212-677-2929
[email protected]

SOURCE Park West Gallery

Explore

