History Factory To Launch CHRONIQLE™ in January 2026: The First Secure AI Platform Built for Enterprise, Powered by Authentic Content

Built on more than 45 years of archival and corporatestorytelling expertise, Chroniqle is a breakthrough, first-of-its-kind solution bringing together the power and speed of AI with the verification, trust and authenticity delivered by professional historians and archivists. Providing real-time access to institutional memory through a secure, conversational interface, it is unlike general-purpose AI tools.

Chroniqle leverages your company's historical data, such as digitized news articles, magazines, research or past annual reports, to provide users with trusted, fully cited answers to complex questions. Beta testing with current clients shows that prompts can generate future-focused strategies, solutions to current-day challenges and answers to other business needs, leveraging your organization's history and heritage.

"We built Chroniqle to bridge the gap between the awesome power of AI and its well-known shortcomings with respect to accuracy and context," said Jason Dressel, CEO of History Factory. "Business leaders need tools that combine AI's speed and scale with the assurance that the data they're using is credible and secure. That confidence comes from the ability to trace insights back to original archival sources with clear provenance. Chroniqle grounds organizations in what's accurate and verified while also enabling smarter interpretation and richer context for better insights and content creation."

Key features of Chroniqle include:

Closed-source AI : Chroniqle only uses the sources that you provide. It does not access the internet or use unverified source content.

: Chroniqle only uses the sources that you provide. It does not access the internet or use unverified source content. Source-based intelligence : Every response includes direct citations of archived or research-based documents.

: Every response includes direct citations of archived or research-based documents. Enterprise-grade security : Chroniqle was built with security in mind, leveraging secure practices throughout the platform and using technology partners that have SOC2 accreditation.

: Chroniqle was built with security in mind, leveraging secure practices throughout the platform and using technology partners that have SOC2 accreditation. Validated data structure : PDF documents, including text and visual content, are converted and validated so the platform can understand the breadth and depth of your company's knowledge.

: PDF documents, including text and visual content, are converted and validated so the platform can understand the breadth and depth of your company's knowledge. Research mode : High-precision insights for marketing, communications, sales, HR, legal and C-suite decision-making.

: High-precision insights for marketing, communications, sales, HR, legal and C-suite decision-making. Zero learning curve: Built on a familiar chat interface with no technical fluency required.

Built on a familiar chat interface with no technical fluency required. A living archives: Update the platform with valuable assets to capture history in real time.

Chroniqle is ideal for organizations seeking to:

Conduct historical research for insights

Create compelling and authentic communications and content on demand that activate history and brand heritage

Maintain brand integrity and accuracy in public and internal messaging

Reduce time spent on historical research and data retrieval

Support compliance, governance and audit readiness with traceable source data

Combat misinformation or disinformation from other LLMs

Join Our Waitlist:

To sign up for early access or request a demo, visit:

👉 https://www.historyfactory.com/chroniqle/

SOURCE History Factory