History in the Making: Emirati Teenager Fatima Al Awadhi Sets Sights on Lenin Peak in Pursuit of Conquering the Seven Summits

The Explorer's Grand Slam is one of the ultimate challenges in human endurance, requiring adventurers to climb the Seven Summits (the highest peak on each of the seven continents) and ski the last degree to both the North and South Poles.

For Fatima, this journey is deeply personal. Her path to the world's highest peaks began during a difficult period in high school. While her father was in a coma, she joined the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award scheme as a way to navigate her grief. Her first trek through the Kathmandu Valley in Nepal quickly ignited a passion for mountaineering. Sitting around a campfire in the Himalayas, Fatima set a monumental goal: to complete the Seven Summits before the age of 20, all while studying full-time at high school and then university.

A trail of historic milestones

Despite her young age, the Abu Dhabi born mountaineer's achievements are already extraordinary. She first summited Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa, marking her entry into mountaineering. She then set her sights on Europe, summiting Mount Elbrus to become the youngest Emirati to do so, followed by Vinson Massif and Carstensz Pyramid.

This July, Fatima will take on her highest elevation yet: the towering Lenin Peak in the Pamir Mountains of Kyrgyzstan, rising 7,134 meters above sea level. This gruelling expedition is being undertaken under the prestigious patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates.

The ultimate balancing act

Perhaps the most extraordinary aspect of Fatima's journey is the world she returns to between expeditions: a university lecture hall. Fatima is balancing every aspect of this mountaineering pursuit entirely alongside her full-time university studies in Economics, managing months of physical preparation, technical training, logistical coordination, travel, and recovery, all without pausing her academic life.

Her timeline is staggering: her first true mountaineering expedition on a 5,000-meter peak took place in July 2025. Just one year later, she is attempting a 7,000-meter peak with four of the Seven Summits already secured.

Looking ahead, Fatima's sights are firmly set on breaking the regional record, while she aims to also conquer Mount Everest and Lhotse in a double-summit within 24 hours.

"I am deeply grateful for the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan," Fatima expressed. "Our father, Sheikh Mohamed is my role model, and to me, he is the highest summit among all the other peaks. His patronage reflects the vision of a leader who invests in and empowers the nation's youth. What began as a personal goal has grown into an opportunity to represent my country and demonstrate the resilience, capability, and ambition of the people of the United Arab Emirates.

My journey goes beyond summits and records. A story does not end with the person who tells it; it creates movement in those who hear it. I hope my story encourages others to say yes to unfamiliar paths, step outside their comfort zones, and embrace challenges they never thought possible. No matter how difficult life becomes, we all have the ability to rise, rebuild, and shape a different future."

SOURCE The Press Office of Fatima Al Awadhi