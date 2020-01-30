History is Made: Israel's First Ever Cannabis Export Completed As LYPHE Group Imports Into the UK

LONDON, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Astral Health, a specialist import and distribution company and subsidiary of LYPHE Group, brokered a strategic partnership with Israel's largest and leading manufacturer of pharma GMP certified medical cannabis products - BOL Pharma.

The import marks the start of a new era for the UK medical cannabis industry after a period of reliance on irregular and unreliable pharmaceutical grade product coming into Europe from Canada, and antiquated systems bringing in product from the Netherlands. The new Israeli supply promises to put an end to these erratic processes, as Astral Health redefines the efficiency of bringing medical cannabis into the UK from the most advanced medical cultivation market globally.

LYPHE Group CEO, Dean Friday, was quoted as saying: "We know all European cannabis businesses will feel a new rush of excitement with this monumental and historic shift in supply coming from Israel. Yet again, LYPHE Group has delivered a step change for the market. We are taking the lead in facilitating meaningful access to affordable and life-changing cannabis-based medicinal products in Europe."

"This is truly welcome news and a real breakthrough for the Israeli medical cannabis market," BOL Pharma CEO Dr.Tamir Gedo said. "The Israeli cannabis industry has a huge competitive edge in the global arena, compared to many countries trying to enter the cannabis sector... Further opening of the market to exports will enable Israel to become a world leader in the coming years."

This medical cannabis shipment, made possible by Astral Health, will be used to treat patients in the UK with treatment-resistant epilepsy, and marks the first of many shipments the company will make over the coming months from Israel.

About LYPHE Group Limited - www.lyphegroup.com

The patient-led medical cannabis healthcare provider is building across Europe with the central goal of pioneering patient access to safe and effective medical cannabis treatments.

LYPHE GROUP is comprised of the following industry-leading organisations:

The Academy of Medical Cannabis –The online learning platform is training and educating clinicians and healthcare professionals solely on the subject of medical cannabis, and has a global presence.

The Medical Cannabis Clinics – The UK's first chain of private clinics specialising in innovative cannabis-based medical therapies.

Astral Health– The UK's leading importer of cannabis-based medical products.

Dispensary Green–The UK's first online home-delivery pharmacy for medical cannabis.

