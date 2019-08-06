History Made! GB Sciences Louisiana Announces Medical Cannabis Products Now for Sale for First Time in State History

BATON ROUGE, La., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GB Sciences Louisiana (OTCQB: GBLX) today announced that its medical cannabis products, developed in partnership with LSU AgCenter's Therapeutic Cannabis Program, are available for sale to qualified patients in the state's nine licensed pharmacies. This is the first time that qualified patients have legal cannabis medicine available under Louisiana law, marking a historic turning point for patients, advocates, and regulators.

"This is a watershed moment for our company and the State of Louisiana, reflecting many years of research and development by GB Sciences into the cannabis plant's biopharmaceutical applications," said John Davis, President of GB Sciences Louisiana. "For the first time, medical cannabis patients in Louisiana have access to safe, tested products with formulations designed to improve their health and wellbeing."

"The combined efforts of LSU AgCenter and GBSL's partners - GB Sciences, Inc., and Wellcana Group, LLC, helped bring this historic day to fruition."

The first products from GB Sciences Louisiana, the contracted producer for the LSU AgCenter, are sublingual tinctures sold in 30mL bottles. This first release has three formulations available for patients: THC-Rich, 300mg THC per 30mL bottle (10mg THC per mL); CBD-Rich, 1200mg CBD and 60mg THC per 30mL bottle (40mg CBD and 2mg THC per mL); and Balanced 1:1, 150mg THC and 150mg CBD per 30mL bottle (5mg THC and 5mg CBD per mL).

Patients with qualifying medical conditions must obtain a recommendation for therapeutic cannabis from a certified physician, and recommendations must be filled at one of the state's nine licensed pharmacies. The current qualifying medical conditions are:

Cancer

Positive Status for Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)

Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS)

Cachexia or Wasting Syndrome

Seizure Disorders

Epilepsy

Spasticity

Crohn's Disease

Muscular Dystrophy

Multiple Sclerosis

Glaucoma

Parkinson's Disease

Severe Muscle Spasms

Intractable Pain

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

Autism Spectrum Disorder

"The LSU AgCenter is excited about the opportunity therapeutic cannabis will provide patients in Louisiana, and we are looking forward to research initiatives that will help us to understand the full potential of this medicinal plant," said LSU Vice President for Agriculture, Bill Richardson.

The LSU AgCenter, in partnership with GB Sciences Louisiana, is one of two official therapeuticcannabis licensees under the Alison Neustrom Act, passed by the state Legislature in 2015.

About GB Sciences, Inc.

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: GBLX) is a diverse cannabis company, focused on standardized cultivation and production methods; as well as biopharmaceutical research and development. The Company's goal is creating safe, standardized, pharmaceutical-grade, cannabinoid therapies that target a variety of medical conditions. To learn more about GB Sciences, Inc., go to: http://gbsciences.com.

About LSU AgCenter

The Louisiana State University Agricultural Center ("LSU AgCenter" or "AgCenter") is an institution under the supervision and management of the Board of Supervisors of Louisiana State University and Agricultural and Mechanical College (the "LSU Board of Supervisors"). The AgCenter's mission is to provide the people of Louisiana with research-based educational information that will improve their lives and economic well-being. The LSU AgCenter includes the Louisiana Agricultural Experiment Station, which conducts Agricultural and Renewable Natural Resource-based research, and the Louisiana Cooperative Extension Service, which extends the knowledge derived from research to the people of the state. The LSU AgCenter plays an integral role in supporting agricultural industries, enhancing the environment, and improving the quality of life through its 4-H youth, family and consumer sciences, and community development programs.

Note: Although the Company's research and development activities are not illegal, the production and sale of cannabis products violate federal laws as they presently exist.

