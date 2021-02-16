History Publishing Company to Launch Author Profit Sharing Plan

PALISADES, N.Y., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective Feb. 22, 2021, History Publishing Company publisher of numerous award winning and best-selling books is initiating a major profit-sharing plan for authors. The plan, a first in the highly competitive book industry raises royalties from the standard ten per cent to a full forty per cent. The program is specifically designed to help the determined author to better compete in a marketplace over-burdened with titles.

The profit-sharing plan is based on the author's participation in a specially designed marketing plan developed by History Publishing Company and a renowned internet marketing firm.

"The program is designed for the author willing to invest in his or her self," said HPC Publisher Don Bracken. "To that end HPC is willing to invest a substantial part of its print book earnings back to the author."

The program is also open to existing HPC authors functioning under the 10% royalty. All current HPC authors are eligible to update immediately.

History Publishing Company LLC founded in 2007, is a full- service, publisher marketing its author's softcover, hardcover, and electronic books to bookstores internationally.

