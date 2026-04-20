History repeating as water systems become casualties of modern war, warns Hydrachem

Conflicts around the world are once again placing vital water infrastructure at risk, raising fears that millions of civilians could be left without access to safe drinking water and sanitation.

Research from the Pacific Institute's Water Conflict Chronology has documented thousands of incidents where water systems or resources have been targeted, damaged or used as part of conflict. Analysis released in November 2025 shows a sharp rise in violence linked to water resources in recent years. [1]

BILLINGSHURST, England, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrachem, a British manufacturer of water purification tablets used during humanitarian crises, has warned that the world risks repeating past failures that led to waterborne disease outbreaks during conflict.

Those failures include the cholera outbreak during the Yemeni civil war and repeated disruptions to water supplies during the Syrian civil war.

Access to safe water remains a critical humanitarian priority as conflicts threaten essential infrastructure. This image shows conditions in a refugee camp, as Hydrachem warns that protecting water systems is vital. (PRNewsfoto/Hydrachem)

The warning comes amid growing concerns over damage to electricity and water systems in conflict-affected regions. Such attacks risk disrupting clean water supplies for civilians, despite the protections afforded to essential infrastructure under International Humanitarian Law.

Nicholas Barbieri, Commercial Director at Hydrachem, commented:

"We have seen this before. When water systems fail during conflict, disease follows. When sanitation collapses, families are forced to flee. These are not potential risks; they are the documented consequences of conflicts where water infrastructure has been compromised.

"Clean water is the foundation of public health. Hospitals cannot function without it. Children cannot survive without it. If we allow water systems to fail, we create a second wave of crisis that lasts long after the fighting stops."

Nicholas Barbieri continued:

"When treatment plants are damaged, pumping stations lose power or distribution networks fail, the result is often rapid outbreaks of diseases such as cholera and dysentery, alongside displacement and public health emergencies."

Hydrachem says water infrastructure must be treated with the same urgency as medical facilities, and the company is urging governments and international bodies to act now to safeguard water and sanitation systems before the consequences become irreversible.

"Fresh water is vital for human survival," Nicholas Barbieri concluded. "It must also be a catalyst for action. If we ignore the lessons of history, we will repeat them, and communities will pay the price."

[1] https://pacinst.org/announcement/pacific-institute-analysis-finds-surge-in-reported-water-related-violence/

Notes to Editor:

Founded on the philanthropic ambition of making clean drinking water accessible to all, Hydrachem is a UK-based world leader in effervescent chlorine (NaDCC) tablet technology. Established in 1973, the company specialises in water purification, surface disinfection and sterilisation, working with governments, NGOs, healthcare providers and emergency responders across more than 60 countries.

Today, Hydrachem supplies its Oasis water purification solutions internationally, supporting efforts to combat waterborne disease, maintain hygienic environments and help produce billions of litres of safe drinking water each year. The company also partners with leading healthcare institutions, including the NHS, alongside global aid and public health organisations.

Hydrachem supplies sectors including healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, food preparation and agriculture.

Alongside its own brands, which include Oasis Water Purification Tablets, Oasis Sterilising Tablets and Cert Multi Surface Spray, Hydrachem contract manufactures for some of the world's most prominent companies, with products renowned for quality, reliability and technical excellence.

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SOURCE Hydrachem