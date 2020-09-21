History, Science, Football and Community Come Together for Powerful Season 3 of CuriosityStream's 4th and Forever with Tennessee High School Powerhouse Alcoa in the Spotlight

Built up in the early 1900's in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, Alcoa was home to thousands of workers from Alcoa Aluminum, the world's largest aluminum factory, and supplier of critical new alloys for the U.S. military throughout the Second World War.

Like many American communities, Alcoa remained segregated for decades. But in 1968, the town embarked on an ambitious integration plan to bring black and white Americans together in their schools. That decision had a profoundly positive impact on the growth and strength of the entire community. Nowhere is that more evident than at Alcoa High – a diverse school that's channeled that energy into strong academics in the classroom and dominance on the athletic field.

Home to 18 Tennessee state football championships, Alcoa High School is one of the top programs in the country, with nearly a dozen student-athletes fielding offers from Division 1 and Power 5 schools. On the field, 4th and Forever: Alcoa will showcase the team's pursuit of an unprecedented 19th state title amid the bubble-like precautions players and coaches are taking to safely play and practice during a pandemic and pull off 'the season that almost wasn't.'

Off the field, the series explores how the town's unique history shapes its present as well as its future, and how Alcoa's gridiron greatness solidifies the bonds among the community, the students and the players, regardless of race, creed, or color.

"When it comes to industry, community, race and, of course, football, Alcoa has an inspirational history that deserves to be in the spotlight," says Rob Burk, Head of Original Content for CuriosityStream. "The 4th and Forever series is not only about talent and a championship tradition but also a rich history and the human experience, themes that are central to our core factual programming."

"CuriosityStream is committed to bringing brand-defining new titles like 4th and Forever: Alcoa to our viewers and we are delighted that the creativity and relentless commitment of our production teams enable us to continue production throughout the pandemic," said Clint Stinchcomb, President and CEO of CuriosityStream. "We've premiered new and exclusive originals every single week since the beginning of the shut down and that will continue for the rest of this year and certainly into 2021."

"We're thrilled to be producing another season of 4th and Forever, a series that emphasizes the strength of diversity and celebrates unity and the human spirit," said Patrick Reardon, President of Jupiter Entertainment.

CuriosityStream and Jupiter entertainment are also teaming up to produce ten mid-form programs that will keep 4th and Forever: Alcoa fans hooked, exploring the incredible hidden stories, culture, and history of the Appalachia region, including The Clinton 12: the compelling story of the first integrated public high school in the South, and Oak Ridge: The Secret City, a Tennessee town built in wartime by the Manhattan Project. We'll also explore the majestic beauty of the Great Smoky Mountains, the most visited U.S. National Park, and the storied history of how the Tennessee Valley Authority helped pull the country out of the Great Depression and lift the standard of living across the South.

4th and Forever: Alcoa and the ten additional titles will premiere worldwide on CuriosityStream in 2021. For CuriosityStream, the executive producer is Rob Burk. For Jupiter Entertainment, the executive producers are Todd Moss, Patrick Reardon, and Ian Hutchinson.

4th and Forever: Long Beach Poly and 4th and Forever: Muck City are available to watch now on CuriosityStream.

About CuriosityStream

Launched by media visionary John Hendricks, CuriosityStream is a leading global independent factual media company. Our documentary series and features cover every topic from space exploration to adventure to the secret life of pets, empowering viewers of all ages to fuel their passions and explore new ones. With thousands of titles, many in Ultra HD 4K, including exclusive originals, CuriosityStream features stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. CuriosityStream reaches over 13 million subscribers and is available worldwide to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. Find us on Roku, Apple TV Channels and Apple TV, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV, T-Mobile, Google Chromecast, iOS and Android, as well as Amazon Prime Video Channels, YouTube TV, Sling TV, DISH, Comcast Xfinity on Demand, Cox Communications, Altice USA, Suddenlink, Sony, LG, Samsung and VIZIO smart TVs, Liberty Global, Com Hem, MultiChoice, StarHub TV, Totalplay, Millicom, Okko and other global distribution partners and platforms. For more information, visit CuriosityStream.com.

About Jupiter Entertainment

With offices in New York and Knoxville, Jupiter Entertainment has built an unrivaled track record of producing successful, highly formatted series and delivering outstanding ratings and strong renewals. Since its launch over two decades ago, the company has produced 75 series and specials for 30 networks. Jupiter is currently in production across multiple projects totaling over 250 hours of programming for nearly a dozen networks and platforms, including hit true crime franchises like Snapped (Oxygen), In Pursuit with John Walsh (ID), Southern Gothic (ID), Homicide Hunter (ID) and Killer Couples (Oxygen), ambitious feature length documentary First to the Top of the World (Discovery) and lifestyle format 10 Things You Don't Know (E!). Among its many credits also include the record-breaking hit American Murder Mystery (ID), Homicide Hunter (ID) and explosive docu-soaps such as Welcome to Myrtle Manor (TLC) and Wild West Alaska (Animal Planet). The company also has a production partnership with All Def to adapt the company's vast ancillary library of content, intellectual property and social media channels into long-form entertainment.

