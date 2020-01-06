HistoSonics Robotic Sonic Beam Therapy Platform Wins 2019 Frost & Sullivan Innovation Award

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan, a leading global research and analysis firm, announced that it has awarded HistoSonics its prestigious 2019 North American Technology Innovation Award for the development of the company's new breakthrough platform, designed to destroy solid tumors and diseased tissues without ever entering a patient's body.

HistoSonics' new non-invasive platform, Edison, combines advanced robotics and imaging with proprietary sensing technology to deliver personalized treatments, and uses the science of histotripsy and focused sound energy to generate pressures strong enough to liquify and destroy targeted tissues at sub-cellular levels. The novel procedure, termed Robotically Assisted Sonic Therapy (RASTSM), utilizes HistoSonics' proprietary technology to provide potentially significant advantages, including the unique ability for physicians to monitor the destruction of tissue under continuous real-time visualization and with unparalleled control.

Neeraj Jadhav, Senior Research Analyst with Frost & Sullivan, comments on HistoSonics non-invasive approach as a key potential benefit for patients and physicians, "HistoSonics' Edison robot and RAST procedure provides mechanically induced cellular destruction of a target tumor site while limiting the damage to adjoining healthy tissues, an innovation that addresses a key area of concern among health professionals, with regards to post-procedure complications in patients."

Recently released clinical data from a Phase I study performed in Barcelona, Spain demonstrated acute technical success and safety in 100% of targeted liver tumor treatments. Additionally, although not the aim of this study, two of the eight patients demonstrated marked decrease in tumor biomarkers and stabilization or reduction in the volume of non-treated tumors in the liver.

"It is an honor to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan with this prestigious innovation award," said President and CEO of HistoSonics, Mike Blue. "HistoSonics' mission is rooted in providing clinical and economic value to patients and their physicians, and this award further validates the tremendous progress our team is making."

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

HistoSonics is a venture-backed medical device company developing a non-invasive robotic platform and novel beam therapy, Robotically Assisted Sonic Therapy (RASTSM). RAST uses the science of histotripsy and the pressure created by focused sound energy to liquify and destroy targeted tissue, including diseased tissue and tumors, at sub-cellular levels. The company's new platform is designed to deliver personalized, tissue-specific treatments with precision and control. Histotripsy was developed at the University of Michigan and is exclusively licensed to HistoSonics. The company has offices in Ann Arbor, Michigan and Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The information and data described above has not been reviewed by the U.S. FDA. Statements related to evidence of safety and/or effectiveness will need to be reviewed by FDA prior to inclusion in official labeling. The HistoSonics RAST System has not yet been cleared by the U.S. FDA and is not available for sale in the United States.

