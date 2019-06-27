Hit and Run Driver Leaves 15-Year-Old in Critical Condition in Madera, CA; Los Angeles City Law to Represent Family

LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 14, 2019, 15-year-old, Jenny Aguilar, was violently struck in a hit and run accident while she was walking on a crosswalk in Madera, California. She sustained multiple bodily fractures and is in critical condition at Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno, CA. This brave young lady was left for dead and the suspect was recently apprehended after the Madera Police Department located the suspect at his place of employment.

"We will work hand-in-hand with the police department, the district attorney and our in-house private investigators to ensure this process is seamless and fast for the family, as they are in a very sensitive place," said Edward Ramsey of Los Angeles City Law, who is representing the Aguilar family. "The Aguilar family and their beautiful daughter deserve the best representation in California, and I'm glad they picked my firm because we have an unprecedented record in compensating similar accident victims and their future medical care."

Los Angeles City Law is a personal injury law firm specializing in catastrophic injury cases caused by reckless drivers across California.

