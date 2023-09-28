Hit Network rebrands Bitboy Crypto and launches new beginner friendly crypto channel: Discover Crypto

News provided by

HIT Network

28 Sep, 2023, 17:26 ET

ATLANTA, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hit Network roster of crypto education and entertainment channels has expanded with the rebranding of the Bitboy Crypto channel to Discover Crypto. Discover Crypto has relatable expert analysis of crypto news, opinions and education to help everyday people bridge the gap from being stuck in the oppressive traditional finance system and learn how the new digital economy can change their lives.

Continue Reading

Discover Crypto has over two million subscribers across multiple social media and streaming platforms and is able to leverage their full team of blockchain, technical analysis, NFT builders, Cryptomining and web3 experts to deliver the best content on Youtube, X and more.

Discover Crypto is committed to honesty and transparency around all the projects we cover. We understand our leadership in the space and hold ourselves to the highest standards of ethics while being a positive example for others to follow. We call on all leaders in the blockchain and Web3 industries to support our renewed efforts.

Discover Crypto can be found on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjemQfjaXAzA-95RKoy9n_g and X: @DiscoverCrypto_

SOURCE HIT Network

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.